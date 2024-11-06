Image credit: Technizo Concept

📱 Benchmarks for the Galaxy S25 Ultra have surfaced online

💯 The numbers blow out what the iPhone 16 Pro Max is capable of

👾 The test reveals there will be 12GB of RAM in the S25 Ultra

📆 We expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy S25 in early 2025

Samsung is expected to announce the entire Galaxy S25 lineup in early 2025, and we’re now getting an idea of how powerful it will be. We assumed the devices would join the list of Snapdragon 8 Elite phones after Qualcomm unveiled the chip, and not only are we getting confirmation on that, we also have word on how much RAM there will be.

Benchmarks have leaked online courtesy of Jukanlosreve on X, helping to paint the picture of how powerful the Galaxy S25 will be. The Geekbench test was allegedly conducted on a U.S. version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM, the same amount that was in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. By the end of the test, the S25 Ultra was showing more powerful performance than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and its A18 Pro chip, which would make Samsung’s device the most powerful phone of all time.

With scores of 3,148 on the single-core test and 10,236 on the multi-core, the numbers beat the 16 Pro Max’s average single-core and multi-core scores of 3,392 and 8,355 on Geekbench’s website.

The results of a Geekbench benchmarking test performed on the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Screenshot: Jukanlosreve / X)

But there’s more to the story. Previous leaked benchmarks showcased slightly less-impressive benchmarks on the S25 Ultra, which is the norm for any benchmark test. You typically have to run them a few times so you can average them out and better understand what a device’s hardware is capable of. In the case of the S25 Ultra, it looks like it’ll at least compete face-to-face with the 16 Pro Max and, in most cases, even beat the Apple phone in extreme circumstances.

We expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year. The phones are rumored to come with tweaked designs with flatter edges, the same displays and cameras (at least for the most part), the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and upgraded battery life. The S25 Ultra will reportedly be lighter and easier to manage thanks to slimmer bezels, and it’ll still come with a huge 6.9-inch screen, dwarfing other phones like the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

