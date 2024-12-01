You could be as excited as our humble leader, Matt Swider, by taking advantage of some of these amazing Cyber Monday deals!

🛍️ We outlined the best Cyber Monday deals on one page for easy access

🎮 PS5 30th Anniversary items may restock to lure to online stores

📦 Amazon’s nearly $100 off the AirPods Pro 2 is still up for grabs

📺 Samsung’s spectacular 65-inch OLED TV is $1,300 off

🍎 B&H Photo has the best Apple MacBook discounts I’ve seen

We’ve been tracking the hottest deals during Black Friday all week, and now that Cyber Monday is upon us, it’s time to start listing some of the best Cyber Monday deals in tech, everyday items, appliances, and more.

The Shortcut team has had its finger on the pulse of new deals cropping up across retailers. Between our decades of experience covering sales events like this, we know when a deal is red-hot and when it’s a flat dud. That’s what helps make this page your go-to destination for the best Cyber Monday tech deals (and more).

We have quite the roundup of deals below, some that are still going strong after they debuted for Black Friday. Scroll down to find the best deals this Cyber Monday that you’ll regret missing out on if you don’t take advantage now.

Deal alert: Why I think a big PS5 30th Anniversary restock is coming on Cyber Monday

The Shortcut to every store’s Cyber Monday hub page

Max’s top 10 Cyber Monday deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Gaming laptop/PC deals

Gaming monitor deals

Gaming chair deals

See all Walmart gaming deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

LEGO deals

Toy deals

See all Walmart toy deals

Cyber Monday 2024: I found 40 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, every size and price range

(Credit: The Shortcut)

See all Walmart TV deals

(Credit: The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple AirPods deals

🎧 Other headphones & earbuds

📱 Smartphone deals

⌚ Smartwatch deals

Cyber Monday 2024: Apple Watch Black Friday deals drop price to as low as $149

Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

⏲️ Home, kitchen, and appliance deals

Image credit: Terra Kaffe

📖 Amazon Kindle and Echo deals

Image credit: Amazon

I’ll be updating this list with more deals as I find them, so stay tuned!

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.