This Belkin Qi2 MagSafe wireless charging stand is no joke. I’m always on the hunt for the best iPhone accessories as an iPhone user myself, so when I was handed the BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Charging Stand (long name, I know), I was immediately interested in checking it out. And lo and behold, it’s quickly become a stand-out MagSafe charger in my collection thanks to one feature: it folds down.

Priced at $59.99, the BoostCharge Pro convertible charging stand is perfect for smaller desks and spaces thanks to its compact design, and the fact it can collapse down means it’s easy to travel with. Plus, it’s a great stocking stuffer for the iPhone lover in your life this holiday season.

Hands-on with Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Charging Stand

📐 A compact design that’s great for small spaces. The thing that helps this charger stand out from the rest is its design. Belkin is a pro at delivering premium design quality at every price point, and the BoostCharge Pro is no exception. The charger comes with a hefty, well-built frame with a soft silicone finish on the outside. Out of the box, the charger is no bigger than my palm, which makes it very compact so you won’t have to clear off your entire nightstand to fit it. This could make for a great charger for your desk, too, thanks to its small stature.

🕒 Perfect for StandBy and traveling. Of course, the biggest design perk is the fact it can extend. Pull the charger upward and watch its kickstand prop up, giving you a bit of extra height so you can slot your phone on it at night and check the time when you need to. It’s also a perfect charger for using Apple’s StandBy mode since there’s nothing in the way of swiveling your iPhone sideways.

This means two things: you can have the perfect docking station for StandBy at home or your office, as well as when you travel. That’s because when this charger collapses, it becomes a tiny puck that’s super easy to toss in a bag or store away in the pocket of your bag. It barely takes up any room, and it’s easy to set up again when you get to your destination.

🧲 Qi2 charging with 15W speed. A charger is only as good as its specs, and the BoostCharge Pro has some good ones. The most important thing is that it supports Qi2, the latest version of the Qi wireless charging standard that delivers reliably fast 15W charging speeds and the appropriate magnets for MagSafe to work. I’ve been using the charger with my iPhone 16 Pro Max and my Pixel 9 Pro XL thanks to a special case with MagSafe built-in, and both worked like a charm. While it’s not the fastest wireless charging in the world, it’s quick enough that you aren’t waiting hours on end for it to finish.

🔌 Charging supply included. While some wireless chargers are beginning to omit things like power adapters in their packaging, Belkin has done the opposite. With the BoostCharge Pro, you get a five-foot USB-C cable to make it easy to set up wherever you are, as well as a 20W power adapter. It’s a great convenience that I wish more accessory makers would hold onto in the future because let’s the honest: who wants to go out and buy a whole other power adapter if they’re already buying a charger?

💰 A bit pricey, but Black Friday can help. Sitting a penny under $60, the BoostCharge Pro is admittedly a bit pricey for what you get. But here’s the thing: not only is it a premium Qi2 wireless charger that feels like $60 when you use it, it’ll also likely come down in price soon. Black Friday deals are already here, and at the time of writing this piece, it’s been discounted by $15 at Amazon. You’ll be able to score sweet deals on the BoostCharge Pro leading up to the holidays, so chances are you won’t have to pay full price anyway.

Where to buy Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Charging Stand

You can pick up the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Charging Stand at Amazon and Best Buy for $59.99. Be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut to find out when it’s on sale and to get the latest Black Friday deals in your inbox.

