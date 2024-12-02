It shouldn’t come as a surprise that as a tech reporter, I constantly have a cup of coffee on my desk. Usually, I’ll rely on good ol’ drip coffee to get me through the day, but if I have some extra time, I’ll make an espresso drink like a latte or cappuccino. Given that I use the Breville Bambino Plus for that purpose, it caught my eye that it’s on sale for Cyber Monday at a solid discount. That’s in addition to a slew of other espresso machine deals, all of which will save you hundreds.

Cyber Monday espresso machine deals 2024

One of the best Cyber Monday espresso machine deals I’ve found is the Breville Bambino Plus, which is on sale for 20% off. That brings the price down from $499.95 to $399.95, saving you $100 on one of the easiest espresso machines to master. It’s a great introductory machine for espresso novices, as well as old pros who need an easy go-to on their kitchen counter. Plus, it comes with a milk frother for the perfect latte.

Amazon: Breville Bambino Plus

The KitchenAid Semi Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder is also on sale. You can get it for just $494.99, a discount of $205 from its original price of $699.99. This machine can grind your espresso beans for you and even help you master latte art with its steam wand. It also features smart dosing technology so you always use the right amount of espresso grounds for your coffee.

Amazon: KitchenAid Espresso Machine

If you’re a nerd like me and want some awesome tech in your espresso machine, check out the Terra Kaffe TK-02. It’s one of the most innovative espresso machines I’ve ever seen, making it so easy to craft a cappuccino, americano, or cup of drip coffee that it only requires a tap of a button on the screen or your smartphone. I have a review unit that my girlfriend and I will be toying with, and I couldn’t be more hyped. It’s on sale for $1,195, a $500 discount, for Cyber Monday.

Amazonn: Terra Kaffe TK-02

Here are some more great espresso machine deals that you can pick up during Cyber Monday.

