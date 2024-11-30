I found 40 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, every size and price range
From Sony to LG to Samsung and more, here are some of the best TV deals I could find this Cyber Monday
📺 I’ve been tracking the best Cyber Monday TV deals
📐 I was able to find huge savings on a 75-inch Sony, a 55-inch LG, big and small Samsung sets, and more
👀 Everything is being discounted, including OLED, Mini LED, and standard LED TVs
🏃 Hurry, these deals won’t last forever!
It’s the best time of year to score huge savings on the latest tech. I should know - I’ve been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 10 years now, and I’ve picked up on the trends of where to score the biggest deals and where you’ll find more underwhelming discounts. That couldn’t be more true with Cyber Monday TV deals. It’s hard to nail down where the best discounts are, but I’ve done the heavy lifting and found 28 of the best you can get.
I have each deal organized by TV size, prices high to low, with all the major display technologies included. That means you’ll be able to find that gorgeous 65-inch OLED TV you’ve been dreaming about or a basic 32-inch LCD for the guest bedroom right here. That’s why we’re called The Shortcut, after all.
Here are more than 40 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals that I’d spend my own money on.
📺 Cyber Monday 2024: Best TV deals
75-inch and bigger
Walmart: Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X93L 4K Mini LED TV - $1,498 (was $2,498)
Amazon: Hisense 75-inch Class U7 Series Mini-LED 4K Google Smart TV - $897.99 (was $1,397.99)
Best Buy: Samsung 75-inch DU6950 Series Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV - $549.99 (was $749.99)
Walmart: Samsung 85-inch Class QN90D Neo QLED 4K Smart TV - $2,096 (was $2,597)
Walmart: Samsung 77-inch Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV - $2,385 (was $4,499)
Walmart: LG 77-inch B4 Series 4K UHD OLED Smart TV - $1,596.99 (was $2,299.99)
Walmart: Hisense 85-inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $548 (was $798)
Walmart: Vizio 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV - $478 (was $598)
Amazon: Hisense 100-inch U8 Series Mini LED 4K Google TV - $2,599.99 (was $4,997.99)
Amazon: Samsung 85-inch DU8000 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV - $1,097.99 (was $1,497.99)
Amazon: Amazon 85-inch Omni Mini LED 4K Fire TV - $1,779.99 (was $2,099.99)
Amazon: TCL 75-inch Q65 QLED 4K Fire TV - $549.99 (was $749.99)
65-inch
Amazon: LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K Smart TV with AI - $1,196.99 (was $1,499.99)
Walmart: Samsung 65-inch Class S90D OLED Smart TV - $1,348 (was $1,697)
Walmart: LG 65-inch 85 Series 4K UHD QNED Smart TV - $938 (was $1,044.99)
Walmart: Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED HDR TV - $1,197 (was $1,999)
Walmart: Samsung 65-inch Class DU6900 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV - $398 (was $469.99)
Amazon: TCL 65-inch Class S5 4K LED Fire TV - $349.99 (was $449.99)
Amazon: Amazon 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Fire TV - $599.99 (was $799.99)
Best Buy: Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV - $1,699.99 (was $1,999.99)
Best Buy: Samsung 65-inch S95D Series OLED 4K TV - $2,299.99 (was $3,099.99)
Best Buy: Sony 65-inch Bravia 7 Mini LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV - $1,399.99 (was $1,799.99)
Amazon: TCL 65-inch Q65 QLED 4K Fire TV - $429.99 (was $549.99)
55-inch and 50-inch
Walmart: Samsung 55-inch Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,199 (was $2,499)
Best Buy: Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV - $1,199.99 (was $1,599.99)
Best Buy: LG 55-inch C4 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,199.99 (was $1,499.99)
Best Buy: LG 55-inch B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $999.99 (was $1,399.99)
Amazon: Amazon 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Fire TV - $419.99 (was $599.99)
Amazon: Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Fire TV - $279.99 (was $449.99)
Amazon: Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Fire TV - $189.99 (was $319.99)
Amazon: Hisense 55-inch U8 Series Mini LED 4K Smart TV - $649.99 (was $1,099.99)
Walmart: Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV - $178 (was $278)
Walmart: Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED HDR TV - $886 (was $1,299)
43-inch and smaller
Walmart: TCL 43-inch Class Q5 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV - $178 (was $248)
Walmart: Philips 32-inch Class HD Smart Roku TV - $118 (was $168)
Walmart: Onn 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV - $88 (was $98)
Walmart: Samsung 43-inch Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV - $439 (was $537)
Amazon: Amazon 43-inch Omni QLED Series 4K Fire TV - $369.99 (was $449.99)
Amazon: Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K LED Fire TV - $139.99 (was $199.99)
Amazon: LG 27-inch StandbyME Go Portable Smart 1080p TV - $796.99 (was $1,196.99)
Best Buy: LG 43-inch UT70 Series 4K LED Smart TV - $229.99 (was $399.99)
Best Buy: Samsung 43-inch DU6900 Series Crystal UHD Smart TV - $219.99 (was $399.99)
I’ll be updating this list with more deals as I find them, so stay tuned!
