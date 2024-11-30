Image credit: Sony | Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

📺 I’ve been tracking the best Cyber Monday TV deals

📐 I was able to find huge savings on a 75-inch Sony, a 55-inch LG, big and small Samsung sets, and more

👀 Everything is being discounted, including OLED, Mini LED, and standard LED TVs

🏃 Hurry, these deals won’t last forever!

It’s the best time of year to score huge savings on the latest tech. I should know - I’ve been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 10 years now, and I’ve picked up on the trends of where to score the biggest deals and where you’ll find more underwhelming discounts. That couldn’t be more true with Cyber Monday TV deals. It’s hard to nail down where the best discounts are, but I’ve done the heavy lifting and found 28 of the best you can get.

I have each deal organized by TV size, prices high to low, with all the major display technologies included. That means you’ll be able to find that gorgeous 65-inch OLED TV you’ve been dreaming about or a basic 32-inch LCD for the guest bedroom right here. That’s why we’re called The Shortcut, after all.

Here are more than 40 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals that I’d spend my own money on.

📺 Cyber Monday 2024: Best TV deals

75-inch and bigger

65-inch

55-inch and 50-inch

43-inch and smaller

I’ll be updating this list with more deals as I find them, so stay tuned!

The Shortcut to every store’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday hub page

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.