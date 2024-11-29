🛍️ Black Friday is here, and there are lots of great deals out there

I’ve been a tech reporter for 10 years now, and as a result, I’ve seen plenty of Black Friday sales. I’ve seen some amazing deals (and some not-so-amazing ones) come and go, and over time, I’ve developed a keen sense of what to look out for when you’re finished with Thanksgiving dinner and ready to give your credit card a workout.

Since I polished off a second helping of mom’s amazing sweet potato casserole, I’ve been sifting through all the best Black Friday tech deals to find the ones I’d spend my own money on, and boy do I have a list to show you.

Honestly, it’s a good thing my Christmas bonus hasn’t hit my bank account yet because I’d blow the entire thing on these deals. That’s how good they are. Kudos to you, editor-in-chief Matt Swider - keep tracking the 100 best Black Friday deals and ignore payroll for a little while, I need to gain control of myself over here.

🎧 Sony WH-1000XM5 - $298 (was $399)

These are the headphones I use every day to stay focused on my work thanks to their amazing ANC, and the fact you can get them for more than $100 off is super clutch.

🎧 AirPods Pro 2 - $153.99 (was $249)

This is the best price we’ve ever seen on AirPods Pro 2, even beating the Black Friday price on the lower-end AirPods 4. If you’ve been waiting to buy a pair of AirPods, now is the time.

💻 MacBook Air M2 - $749 (was $899)

My little sister swears by the MacBook Air M2 with its beautiful 13.6-inch screen, powerful performance, and multi-day battery life (she’s a college student and writing papers is her life, so it’s easy to make this thing last forever). This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on the laptop.

📱 Google Pixel 9 Pro & Pixel 9 Pro XL - $799 and $849 (were $999 and $1,099)

In our Pixel 9 Pro XL review, we found Google’s latest Pro-level Pixels to be two of the best phones of 2024, and you can save $200+ on each of them during Black Friday. You get amazing cameras, innovative AI features, and beautiful designs.

📱 Google Pixel 8a - $399 (was $499) The Pixel 8a is one of the best phones you can buy on a budget, and during Black Friday, you can grab it for less than $400. For the money, you get a gorgeous screen, long battery life, great cameras, and all of Google’s Gemini features you could ask for. Image credit: Samsung

🖥️ Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G55T WQHD 165Hz gaming monitor - $299.99 (was $549.99)

If I had room on my desk, I’d get this gaming monitor from Samsung immediately. Not only does it come with a huge 34-inch curved screen, it also sports a 165Hz refresh rate, a sharp resolution, AMD FreeSync, and HDR support. Plus, it’s less than $300, which is an incredible steal. It’s a great compliment to the PS5 Black Friday deals you can score.

⚡️ Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 Convertible MagSafe Charging Stand - $39.99 (was $59.99) For the iPhone users in your life, I highly recommend this Qi2 MagSafe charging stand from Belkin. I went hands-on with it and found that it’s not just perfect for your nightstand thanks to its compact size, but also for travel since it can collapse easily.

🎮 Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle - $299 (was $350)

If you’re gonna buy a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you may as well get the good one with an OLED screen. Plus, this bundle ships with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and who doesn’t love Mario Kart?

📱 iPad Pro M4 11-inch - $849 if you clip the coupon (was $999)

Fun fact: I’m still using my 2018 11-inch iPad Pro and it’s somehow still chugging along, but it’s definitely time for an upgrade and this deal is making me want to pull the trigger so bad.

📱 iPad (10th generation) - $259 (was $349) The base iPad has gotten really good over the past couple of years now that it’s adopted a more modern design. This $90 discount is one of the best we’ve seen on the most affordable tablet in Apple’s lineup, making it perfect for anyone on your list who just needs a new Netflix machine. Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

💼 Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone - $40 (was $50)

The case I use every day with my iPhone 16 Pro Max is the Modern Leather Case from Nomad, and it’s on sale for Black Friday. It’s the perfect combination of luxury and durability, and it’s the one I always resort to when I upgrade my phone.

🏃 Nomad Sport band for Apple Watch - $45 (was $60) If you need some new Apple Watch bands, I highly recommend picking up a couple of Sport bands from Nomad. They’re super comfortable, completely water resistant, and come in a variety of amazing colors.

⌚️ Apple Watch Ultra 2 - $619.99 if you clip the coupon (was $799) I use the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as my fitness companion and extension of my iPhone every day, so it immediately caught my attention when I saw it was on sale at such a steep discount for Black Friday. It’s a big boi, but if your wrist is ready to rock the most durable Apple Watch to date, now’s the time to buy.

⌚️ Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) - $149 (was $249) This is one of the best Apple Watch deals I’ve ever seen. In return, you get a reliably good Apple Watch with enough fitness and health-tracking smarts to guide you on your journey to your best self.

⌚️ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - $489 (was $650)

Another great watch deal involves Samsung’s Apple Watch Ultra equivalent for Android users. I reviewed this watch a little while ago, and it’s by far one of the best I’ve used in the entire Galaxy Watch lineup. With multi-day battery life and a rugged exterior, it’s a great gift for the adventurers in your life.

📱 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - $349.99 with promotions (was $1,099.99)

If you take full advantage of Samsung’s trade-in offers for Black Friday, you can get one of our favorite folding phones of 2024 for just $349.99, which is insane. If you don’t trade anything in, you can still get $250 off full price, which is still a great value. Image credit: Sony

📺 Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X93L 4K Mini LED TV - $1,598 (was $2,498)

Shopping for a big TV this Black Friday? You have to check out the 75-inch Bravia XR X93L from Sony. It has a gorgeous 4K Mini LED display, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision and IMAX support, Google TV, and surround sound speakers.

📺 Samsung 55-inch Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,199 (was $2,499) As far as deals go, this is one of the best I’ve found for a 55-inch OLED 4K TV. Samsung’s Class S90C comes with gorgeous picture quality, Dolby Atmos sound, the Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming your favorite titles, and microscopic bezels.

📺 TCL 43-inch Class Q5 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV - $178 (was $248) Shopping for something much smaller? I recommend this 43-inch 4K TV from TCL. I’m a big fan of the features TCl includes on its TVs; the company manages to nail the basics and throw in a ton of nice bonus features like a 4K resolution and HDR support.

📺 Roku Express 4K+ - $24 (was $39.99) If you have a great TV but want to turn it into a smart TV, this is a deal you can’t pass up on. Roku’s excellent Express 4K+ streaming stick is 40% off, making it even more affordable than it already was. You’ll get 4K output support, voice controls, and the Roku OS experience with access to all of your favorite streaming platforms.

🔊 Bose Smart Soundbar 550 with Dolby Atmos - $299 (was $499) Finding the perfect soundbar can be really tedious, so let me make it easy for you: just buy this one. Not only are you getting Bose’s signature sound quality, you’re also getting Dolby Atmos support, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect support, and an easy setup experience, all in a compact design. Image credit: Amazon

📖 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) - $129.99 (was $159.99) The new Kindle Paperwhite just came out a month and a half ago, yet it’s already on sale for Black Friday. Amazon’s latest flagship Kindle includes faster performance, a more responsive E Ink display, up to 12 weeks of battery life, a USB-C port, and water resistance.

📖 Amazon Kindle (2024) - $84.99 (was $109.99) Amazon’s new baseline Kindle is also on sale for Black Friday, for those on a tighter budget. It comes with a 6-inch screen that’s brighter than ever, up to six weeks of battery life, and the lightest design Amazon has ever used for one of its Kindles.

📷 Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera HD (2nd Generation) - $24 (was $49.98) Security cameras can get expensive, but Arlo makes some of the best budget-friendly I’ve come across. The company’s Essential Outdoor Camera HD is perfect for those who just wanna know what’s going on out there. It supports motion notifications, night vision, and recording history with an Arlo subscription.

📷 Google Nest Doorbell 24/7 Video Doorbell Camera - $99.98 (was $179.98) This is a really great deal on Google’s Nest Doorbell security camera. In exchange, you get a reliably good doorbell cam that’s intelligent enough to inform you when a package has been left, someone’s at your door, or someone’s trying to get inside. It supports 24/7 recording and check-in, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration.