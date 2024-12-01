PS5 30th Anniversary consoles and controllers will restock at Best Buy on Cyber Monday. But Walmart and Amazon might not be too far behind.

🏷️ Best Buy confirmed it’ll restock PS5 Anniversary consoles & controllers

📆 The date is December 2 aka Cyber Monday, but no time has been given

📱 You’ll need to check the links below and get their Best Buy Drops app

🌟 Walmart and Amazon may also restock around the same time

🧠 Retailers love to restock limited-edition items at the end of sales events

The next PS5 30th Anniversary restock has been confirmed for Best Buy on Cyber Monday, according to the US retailer. However, on December 2, more online stores may shift their remaining inventory of the currently sold-out Sony console to meet demand and lure you into checking out their Cyber Monday deals.

This includes Amazon and Walmart, which have restocked both the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console and PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary controller in November. According to my research of their restock patterns, they could do it again on Monday.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Big PS5 30th Anniversary restock incoming

According to exclusive sales data from The Shortcut, hundreds of thousands of gamers are still eager to purchase the suddenly limited-edition PlayStation 5 video game system that looks like a PlayStation 1 from 30 years ago. At the same time, Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon all want you to check out their Cyber Monday deals.

I’ve researched PS5 restock news for the last four years, and I noticed a pattern: American retailers time restock in conjunction with big sales. Specifically, I’ve seen these happen at the end of sales events (like Cyber Monday) for one key reason. Stores want you to check out with everything in your shopping cart.

You’ll need to check out the Best Buy drops app in order to get this PS5 30th Anniversary restock

Best Buy PS5 30th Anniversary restock confirmed

Late last week, Best Buy confirmed that it’ll sell the 30th Anniversary versions of Sony’s PS5 Slim console and DualSense controller through its Best Buy Drops app. It’s usually a mess, and most consumers who come away from these PS5 restocks are upset. That’s likely to happen on Cyber Monday as well.

Best Buy’s PS5 30th Anniversary restock time hasn’t been set in stone, as Best Buy wants you to keep checking its website all day on Cyber Monday. According to our research, it won’t be in the early morning hours, as that would defeat the purpose of building up anticipation (and customers potentially filling up their shopping carts).

Having Best Buy lead the way is likely to trigger Amazon and Walmart to restock the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection, if they have any inventory. I have seen both of these retailers launch late-in-the-day restocks to drive people to their deals and check out with all of the random stuff in their cart as they dash to pay for a rare PS5.

Will that happen again? We’ll know on Cyber Monday, and I’ll keep The Shortcut up to date with PS5 30th Anniversary news. One thing to keep in mind: PlayStation Direct, Sony’s official store for its gaming brand, is also due to have a restock the same week. It’s the only US retailer to have sold the 30th Anniversary editions of the PlayStation Portal remote player and PS5 DualSense Edge controller, as it has exclusive sales rights. That means I’ll track restock opportunities there, too.

