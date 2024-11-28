Image credit: Apple

⌚️ At Walmart, you can get a brand new Apple Watch SE for $149 during Black Friday

⚫️ It’s available in the 40mm size in either Midnight or Starlight

💰 There are also great deals on older, refurbished models

👀 The latest Apple Watch Series 10 is also discounted

A brand new Apple Watch is at the top of a lot of wishlists this holiday season, and if you’re looking to score a great deal on one, Walmart has you covered. The retailer currently has the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) on sale for $149, knocking $100 off its original price of $249. At the time of writing, the 40mm model is available in either Midnight or Starlight with matching Sport bands.

The SE models have always been some of the best value in the entire Apple Watch line. It comes with a beautiful design, a nice screen, the S8 chip for reliable performance, and all the health and fitness features you could ask for. Some things like blood oxygen monitoring and pinch gestures aren’t supported, as isn’t an always-on display. But for $149, those missing features are a lot easier to forget about.

Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) isn’t the only Apple Watch on sale for Black Friday. There are a variety of refurbished models also on sale for the holidays, like the Apple Watch Series 7. You can snag the 45mm model with GPS and cellular for just $169. Walmart’s refurbished program promises each device has been tested to meet high-quality standards.

In addition, the latest Apple Watch Series 10 is still on sale at Walmart. You can get the 42mm model for $329 ($70 off) and the 46mm model for $359 ($70 off). While it’s not the best deal we’ve found this Black Friday, it’s still nice to save some dough on Apple’s thinnest and most futuristic Apple Watch to date.

