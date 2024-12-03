📱 OnePlus has announced when the OnePlus 13 will be released

📅 The flagship phone will land in the United States this January

👀 Rumors point to the exact date being January 5

🆂 That’s a couple of weeks before Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S25

🇨🇳 The OnePlus 13 is already on sale in China

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 in China back in October, but it’s been unclear thus far when the device would land in the United States. That changes today; thanks to a new community post from CEO Pete Lau, we now know that the OnePlus 13 will be hitting American shores this January, which is sneakily close to when we expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy S25 series.

OnePlus 13 is coming next month

Specifically, we expect the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra to debut on January 22. While OnePlus doesn’t provide an exact launch date in its post, a landing page that popped up on the company’s website hints that January 5 could be the release date for the device.

In the community post, Lau expresses his excitement for the OnePlus 13 landing next month.

That’s not all. I’m thrilled to share that in January 2025, we’ll unveil the OnePlus 13, our next flagship. It’s going to be an experience that redefines excellence, and I can’t wait for you to be part of it.

With it being on the market already, we know that the OnePlus 13 sports much flatter sides than we’re used to seeing from the brand, complete with a totally flat 6.82-inch AMOLED display. There’s a set of triple 50MP cameras on the back, a big 6,000mAh battery inside, Wi-Fi 7, and Android 15 with OxygenOS on top. The Snapdragon 8 Elite, which was unveiled in mid-October, is at the center of the smartphone. We’ll be paying close attention to the chip and its performance/efficiency improvements in our full review of the phone since it’ll be the first time we see it in a US phone.

That’s not by accident, mind you. OnePlus is clearly trying to get a leg-up on Samsung by announcing the OnePlus 13 ahead of the Galaxy S25 so as not to be outshined. It makes sense given Samsung’s far more significant presence in North America, although it’s unclear how well it’ll work since Samsung will likely have a much flashier show for everyone with its three devices versus OnePlus’ one. We might even see an ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Slim.

Nonetheless, OnePlus is gearing up to kick off 2025 with a bang, and we’ll be covering it all right here on The Shortcut. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.