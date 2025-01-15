(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📐 The OnePlus Open 2 might be the thinnest foldable yet, all thanks to Oppo

📱 The Find N5 is expected to serve as the base for the Open 2

🤏 According to Pete Lau, the Find N5 will be the “world’s thinnest” foldable

🥇 The current thinnest foldable is just 4.4mm thick when open

📅 We expect the OnePlus Open 2 to be released sometime this year

OnePlus is expected to release the successor to the OnePlus Open this year, and it turns out, it might set a record in the process.

The OnePlus Open 2 will likely be based on its sister company’s Oppo Find N5 foldable, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2025. According to CEO Pete Lau on Weibo, that phone will be the “world’s thinnest” folding phone yet, which means the Open 2 will be incredibly thin as well, beating the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold from a form factor perspective.

Here’s the image Pete Lau shared to demonstrate how thin the Oppo Find N5 will be. (Credit: Pete Lau / Weibo)

How thin are we talking? It would have to be less than 9.2mm when closed and 4.4mm thin when open. Those are the dimensions of the Honor Magic V3, which currently holds the record for thinnest foldable. Rumor has it the Find N5 will be just 4mm thin, as demonstrated in these examples provided by Oppo (via GSMArena). Lau also shared an image of the side of the phone, and it appears to be thinner than an ordinary pencil.

Assuming it takes on a similar design, this would make the OnePlus Open 2 one of the thinnest smartphones ever shipped in the North American market. The modern-day smartphone has never dipped below 5mm, at least not in my 10 years of reporting on them. The last ultra-thin phone I can think of is the Moto Z from 2016 which measures 5.2mm thick. Not even the rumored iPhone 17 Air will beat the Open 2 soon since it’s rumored to measure 5.5mm thick.

It’s especially impressive when you consider the other upgrades we expect on the Open 2, like a bigger 5,900mAh battery, 80W charging, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.4-inch cover screen, and an 8-inch folding screen. There will also be triple 50MP cameras on the back.

Overall, the OnePlus Open 2 could be one of the most impressive foldables yet, and potentially one of the most important phones to pay attention to in 2025. We’ll be following the rumors as they pop up, so be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.