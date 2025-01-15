(Credit: Evan Blass)

👀 The Galaxy S25 is right around the corner, but it hasn’t stopped leaking

📱 New high-resolution images showcase the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra

📸 We get our clearest look at the cameras yet, and a sneak peak at One UI 7

📅 Samsung Unpacked is scheduled for January 22

Samsung is finally announcing the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, and we’ll have boots on the ground in San Jose to cover the entire event. But that’s not stopping some last-minute leaks from slipping through Samsung’s tight grip on its products, including two new high-resolution images of the phones that appeared in a newsletter courtesy of famed leaker Evan Blass.

In the photos, we get a clear look at the camera systems of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. They look a lot like previous leaks have indicated, with each sensor floating on its own and a fair amount of space between each lens.

We also get a look at the flat sides of these phones, which means they’ll be the most iPhone-like Galaxy phones we’ve ever seen. There are some antenna lines near the corners, the buttons appear to be pretty flat, and there’s the usual USB-C port/SIM card combination on the bottom.

These leaks also reveal some of the Galaxy S25 colors. For lack of a better guess, I’m assuming the blue S25 is the “Navy” colorway, while the “Titanium Silver Blue” is donned in the S25 Ultra leak. The colors look really good, which gives me hope for the rest of the lineup that it won’t be too drab or underwhelming.

Samsung’s One UI 7 also briefly appears in each photo, as the upcoming “Now Bar” can be found near the bottom of the screen. The bar is expected to offer live information about specific apps or functions on your phone, similar to Live Activities on the iPhone and iOS 18. It seems like Samsung will also use the bar to deliver quick AI-powered briefings, playing into the AI theme of One UI 7.

While these leaks don’t offer anything extraordinary, they don’t have to - we’ll know everything about these phones next week. We already know a fair amount, including the fact they’ll each come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens, the Snapdragon 8 Eliteprocessor, plenty of RAM (we’re hearing 16GB for the S25 Ultra), and - potentially - Qi2 wireless charging. The S25 Ultra may also set a new record for smartphone bezels.

If you’re already sold on the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra, you can reserve your spot in line to preorder one and get a $50 instant credit. That’s on top of trade-in offers that will reach as high as $1,250 depending on the phone you have.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.