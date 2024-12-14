📱 Samsung might finally add Qi2 wireless charging to the Galaxy S25

🧲 Two semi-conflicting rumors suggest that magnetic charging is on the way

🤔 It’s unclear whether Samsung will build it into the phone or only offer it on a case

📅 The Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut on January 22

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 next month, and a new rumor hints that a much-anticipated charging upgrade could be in store for the device.

According to reports, it seems like Qi2 wireless charging could finally come to Samsung’s smartphones in 2025. Reliable leaker Ice Universe shared on X that they believe the rumors of Qi2 coming to the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are “true,” which would make the devices the first Android phones to ship with the technology in the United States.

On the other hand, a brand-new leak from Finnish publication Suomimobiili spotted some images that were accidentally published by carriers, showing off accessories for the S25 series which included a magnetic case. This could mean the phone will ship with Qi2 and use magnets for wireless charging by default, or it could mean you have to buy a special case to take advantage of MagSafe accessories.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Qi2 rumors are heating up

The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra Qi2 rumors are a bit confusing to say the least, but here’s how it shakes out.

Thus far, there hasn’t been a lot of reporting whether the S25 series would gain Qi2 or just stick with normal Qi for wireless charging.

We know that companies must be working on it since the tech launch in mid 2023, but no one’s adopted it besides Apple with the iPhone .

We expect Samsung to add it eventually, and there’s been a lot of speculation whether the S25 series would finally add it to the mix.

So far, we have no concrete proof that the feature is coming, but the latest leaks indicate something is coming.

Here’s where it gets interesting: either Samsung will add magnets to the Galaxy S25 series itself, or it will rely on magnets in cases to “add Qi2” to your phone. In the leaks that Suomimobiili found, not every case had magnets in it, and the one that did was referred to as a “Magnet Case.” If Samsung were adding Qi2 to the S25 series, it would make sense to give every case a ring of magnets to reinforce the connection. Instead, it seems like the phones could ship with normal Qi charging and use magnets in a case to use Qi2 and MagSafe accessories.

That being said, we’re so overdue for a major company like Samsung or Google to add Qi2 to their phones that it makes a bit too much sense for the Galaxy S25 to have it. Whether the phones actually ship with it is still anyone’s guess, but we’ll likely find out sooner than later.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to ship with a suite of upgrades like better cameras, new AI features, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Samsung will likely hold an event next month to unveil everything, so be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.