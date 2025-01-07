(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

In the midst of all the chaotic CES 2025 news, Samsung has just proven all of those Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks correct by announcing its next launch event date.

Samsung Unpacked will take place on January 22 in San Jose, and we’re likely to see the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra. San Jose was where Samsung revealed last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra and previewed the Galaxy Ring.

Reserve your Galaxy S25

How to get the $50 Samsung Store credit

Like always, Samsung is offering a $50 credit to early adopters who reserve interest in the yet-to-be-announced smartphone series. You’re not actually pre-ordering the new devices yet, but you’re signing up for a notification of when it launches.

Samsung is also promising up to $1250 with a top-tier smartphone trade-in. When combined with the $50 instant credit, you could save a bunch of money when the pre-orders do open up on January 22.

What we know about the Galaxy S25

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung hasn’t exactly been able to keep the Galaxy S25 series a secret. We’ve been following the leaks for a while now, and it seems like these devices, especially the Galaxy S25 Ultra, are shaping up to be solid upgrades.

All three phones will come with tweaked designs with flatter edges than before, similar Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, and improved camera quality while retaining the same hardware as the S24 lineup. They’ll be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, plenty of RAM (we’re hearing 16GB for the S25 Ultra), and - potentially - Qi2 wireless charging. The S25 Ultra may also set a new record for smartphone bezels thanks to how thin they are.

In addition, the phones will be powered by One UI 7 with Samsung’s Galaxy AI onboard. Battery life is expected to increase across the lineup, and each phone will come in a variety of new colors.

With a rumored release date of February 7, the Galaxy S25 lineup is right around the corner. It won’t be long before we know everything about these new phones, so be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss any of the news.

