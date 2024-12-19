Galaxy S25 colors revealed in new reliable leak
Samsung's upcoming flagships could come in seven different colors, according to a reliable leaker
🌈 The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra colors just leaked
👀 A reliable leaker has surfaced the names of all 14 different colors
✅ The leak lines up with previous rumors we’ve heard
📅 The Galaxy S25 family is expected to launch on January 22
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 has been in the news for quite some time now as we steamroll toward its rumored announcement date of January 22, and now, we’re learning all the names of the colors that the phone series will come in.
According to well-known tech leaker Evan Blass, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will ship in seven different colors, most of which have appeared in previous leaks. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to come in seven colors as well, all of which focus on ensuring the device’s titanium frame stands out.
Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra colors leak
According to Blass, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will ship in the following colors:
Blue Black
Coral Red
Icy Blue
Mint
Navy
Pink Gold
Silver Shadow
For the Galaxy S25 Ultra, these are the colors Samsung will ship.
Titanium Black
Titanium Gray
Titanium Jade Green
Titanium Jet Black
Titanium Pink Gold
Titanium Silver Blue
Titanium White Silver
Blass is typically reliable with information like this close when we’re close to major smartphone launches, and these names line up with what we’ve been hearing about the S25 and S25 Ultra colors over the past few weeks. Right now, it’s unclear which colors will be Samsung.com exclusives and which will be offered widely across retailers and carriers. We’ll know more over the next few weeks as we inch closer to the third week of January.
In other Galaxy S25 leak news, we heard that the S25 Ultra will have super tiny bezels, so small that they might be skinnier than what’s on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. We’ve also heard that the entire Galaxy S25 line could support Qi2 charging, which would be big for fans of wireless charging. Other rumors point to bigger screens, bigger batteries, and better cameras across the lineup, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Elite and One UI 7 onboard.
The S25 series is shaping up to be quite an interesting smartphone line, setting the tone for 2025.
Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.