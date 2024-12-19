(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 has been in the news for quite some time now as we steamroll toward its rumored announcement date of January 22, and now, we’re learning all the names of the colors that the phone series will come in.

According to well-known tech leaker Evan Blass, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will ship in seven different colors, most of which have appeared in previous leaks. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to come in seven colors as well, all of which focus on ensuring the device’s titanium frame stands out.

Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra colors leak

According to Blass, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will ship in the following colors:

Blue Black

Coral Red

Icy Blue

Mint

Navy

Pink Gold

Silver Shadow

For the Galaxy S25 Ultra, these are the colors Samsung will ship.

Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Jet Black

Titanium Pink Gold

Titanium Silver Blue

Titanium White Silver

Blass is typically reliable with information like this close when we’re close to major smartphone launches, and these names line up with what we’ve been hearing about the S25 and S25 Ultra colors over the past few weeks. Right now, it’s unclear which colors will be Samsung.com exclusives and which will be offered widely across retailers and carriers. We’ll know more over the next few weeks as we inch closer to the third week of January.

In other Galaxy S25 leak news, we heard that the S25 Ultra will have super tiny bezels, so small that they might be skinnier than what’s on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. We’ve also heard that the entire Galaxy S25 line could support Qi2 charging, which would be big for fans of wireless charging. Other rumors point to bigger screens, bigger batteries, and better cameras across the lineup, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Elite and One UI 7 onboard.

The S25 series is shaping up to be quite an interesting smartphone line, setting the tone for 2025.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.