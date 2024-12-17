📱 The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to come with some of the thinnest bezels we’ve ever seen

👀 The border around its 6.9-inch display is reportedly thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Xiaomi 15

🌈 We also have new information on Galaxy S25 Ultra colors

📅 Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S25 series on January 22

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is almost here, and we just found out that it could set a record for smartphone display bezels. According to reliable leaker Ice Universe on X, the S25 Ultra could have thinner bezels around its screen than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Xiaomi 15, which would make them some of the thinnest we’ve ever seen on a mainstream phone. What’s more, we’re also learning more about the Galaxy S25 Ultra colors that Samsung will offer.

Galaxy S25 Ultra bezels could be microscopic

Ice Universe says they saw renderings of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and note that the narrow bezel “exceeds all current mobile phones including Xiaomi 15 and iPhone 16 Pro Max.” That’s incredibly impressive given the 16 Pro Max’s bezels measure in at 1.15 millimeters while the Xiaomi 15’s are 1.38 millimeters.

You can see how thin the bezels are on the iPhone 16 Pro Max in this image. (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

What Ice Universe means by “exceeds” is unclear, but we could be looking at a mere millimeter of bezel around the S25 Ultra’s display. I’m old enough to remember when we thought 2-3mm bezels were thin, and now we’re at the point with mobile technology that we have phones with just a millimeter of bezel around their screens. This will help the S25 Ultra look super futuristic, even sitting next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max which already looks futuristic.

In addition, Ice Universe says it saw some of the new colors the S25 Ultra will come in. Here’s a breakdown of what they saw:

The rumored “Titanium Blue” (or “Titanium Silverblue”) finish will have a light blue color on the back with a silver frame with a hint of blue.

“Titanium Black” will be black on the back with a silver frame.

"Titanium White” will be white on the back with a light silver frame.

“Titanium Gray” will have a gray back with a hint of gold, while the frame will be silver.

We don’t know whether these colors will be Samsung.com exclusives or if they’ll be the normal colors that Samsung ships the S25 Ultra in. A previous leak showed off some of the new colors thanks to images of the device’s SIM card tray.

We expect the Galaxy S25 Ultra to launch on January 22 alongside the rest of the S25 family. The device is rumored to include a big 6.9-inch screen, a 200MP rear camera, a big battery, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It’ll be powered by One UI 7.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.