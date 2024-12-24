(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is reportedly releasing the Galaxy S25 series on February 7

📅 This aligns with previous release timelines for Galaxy S phones

🛎️ As usual, Samsung will let you “reserve” a preorder ahead of time

👀 The Galaxy S25 Slim isn’t expected to ship until later in the year

Samsung’s next flagship phones are a month and a half away. According to a new report from FNNews, the Galaxy S25 release date is set for February 7, which is just over two weeks after the devices’ rumored announcement date at Unpacked on January 22. Previous Galaxy S devices have also launched around two weeks after they were unveiled, so this rumor makes a lot of sense.

Rumor has it the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will all be released on February 7. Before the devices go on sale, Samsung is expected to let you “reserve” your spot in the pre-order line and receive special deals like discounts on the phones themselves, free accessories, Samsung.com credits, and more. You’ll also get to take advantage of special trade-in deals which are often some of the best you’ll find on the market.

The one phone left off of Samsung’s launch calendar for February 7 is the Galaxy S25 Slim. The mysterious device, which is expected to compete directly with Apple’s ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, will be released later in 2025, although it’s unclear exactly when. The phone is rumored to offer slightly slower specs than the rest of the S25 series, as well as less-impressive cameras in order to offer a thin and light design.

The FNNews report also mentions that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the entire lineup will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. FNNews also mentions that Samsung is internally concerned about the Galaxy S25 price, which is expected to either start at $799 (the same as the S24) or increase. Either way, the company is worried about making a decent profit with the devices.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.