Apple’s big push into the smart home won’t just include an iPad-like smart display and home robotics, but new security devices as well. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a new doorbell camera for your home’s front door, complete with Face ID recognition and advanced wireless technologies to keep your home safe while making it easier than ever to step inside. It’s Apple’s first attempt at competing directly with companies like Ring which have had great success in the smart home space.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman notes that the doorbell camera will support Face ID, which will allow you to simply look at the camera to unlock your door. While the doorbell itself won’t keep your door secure, Apple is expected to offer integration with third-party HomeKit smart locks that can tap into the Secure Enclave in the doorbell itself. It’ll also support unlocking your door using your iPhone.

The doorbell will reportedly integrate with third-party smart locks that use HomeKit, although there’s a chance it only integrates with one and Apple sells the two devices as a bundle. This seems a bit odd to me since there’s so many smart locks already that support HomeKit, but perhaps Apple will require some security chip or other protocol for a lock to work with its doorbell.

In addition, the doorbell is rumored to include Apple’s new Wi-Fi/Bluetooth wireless chip that’s expected to land in new HomePods and Apple TVs in 2025.

Gurman notes that the rumored doorbell may not feature an Apple logo. Instead, it could ship the device under a partnering brand like Belkin. This would help Apple avoid any damage to its brand if, for example, there’s a uptick in break-ins and its doorbell is found at the scene.

It’s unclear when the new doorbell camera might ship, but Gurman says the earliest we can expect it is towards the end of 2025. By then, we will have seen Apple expand its product lineup in the smart home world with the expected launch of its first smart displays, new HomePods, Apple TV, and - potentially - a security camera. We also expect Apple to release some type of premium smart display that uses a robotic arm.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.