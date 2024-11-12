What an Apple smart home camera could look like

🍎 Apple is said to be making its own smart home camera, says a top source

🆚 It could rival Google Nest, Amazon Ring, and Anker Eufy

🧠 Expect it to be part of Apple’s broader Apple Intelligence plans

📆 Sadly, it won’t launch until 2026, after the iPad-like robot arm project

I spy new competition for Google Nest, Amazon Ring, and other smart home cameras in the near future. The top Apple analyst just dropped some surprise news on us this morning: the iPhone company is readying a smart home camera of its own.

An Apple “smart home IP camera” is scheduled for production in 2026, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and it’s being designed to integrate seamlessly with other Apple hardware wirelessly.

Apple’s smart home camera end game

Apple’s long-term objective is to sell more than 10 million of these cameras annually when the overall product category sells between 30 and 40 million units per year.

That’s a lofty goal for any smart home camera newcomer, but remember, Apple sells nearly 235 million iPhones annually. It could integrate camera features into iOS more deeply than Google Nest, Amazon Ring, and Anker Eufy can do right now.

An Apple smart home camera could also play a key role in the company’s big AI push, as every new device seems to be outfitted with Apple Intelligence (except for this year’s Apple Vision Pro). Expect Apple’s AI to expand well beyond iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple could easily design its theoretical smart home camera to pick up opt-in hot words and gestures to trigger AI actions. But, of course, expect Apple to market its camera as a privacy-first experience versus its competition.

Today’s report about Apple’s smart home camera plans could be tied to that rumored iPad-like device with a robot arm. Just one question: since Apple iSight was already taken for Apple’s pre-FaceTime webcam, what will Apple call its smart home camera?