🏷️ Elevation Lab has created a new way to keep your AirTags charged all the time

⚡️ The company’s new TimeCapsule case for AirTag can keep it powered for 10 years

🔋 All it requires are two AA batteries

💰 The case is on sale now for $19.99

Apple designed its AirTags to last only about a year on a full battery, but now, there’s a way to extend that time by as much as nine extra years.

A company called Elevation Lab has been making AirTag accessories for a while now, releasing cases and keychains for the device in recent history. Now, the company has taken things up a notch with the TimeCapsule, a protective case for your AirTag that uses AA batteries to extend your AirTag’s lifespan to a decade.

The case has a dedicated slot where you place your AirTag without the back cover. Once connected, you can insert two AA batteries which will be used for power instead of the CR2032 batteries that Apple requires. These are obviously much larger in size than the small circular battery your AirTag requires now, hence the insane amount of extra battery life you get.

Of course, using the same set of AA batteries for 10 years could lead to corrosion and leaks if you’re not careful. Elevation Lab recommends using Energizer Ultimate Lithium AAs for best results, as well as nickel–metal hydride batteries. Even if you use them for five years before replacing them, that’s still way more than what you get with an AirTag by itself.

As for the TimeCapsule itself, Elevation Labs says it uses a fiber reinforced polycarbonate for its design so that it doesn’t interfere with Bluetooth or ultra-wideband (UWB) signals. It’s rated IP69 for water and dust resistance, and its form factor is relatively small so it can fit easily in your bag or other items.

Elevation Labs is charging $19.99 for the TimeCapsule. If you have multiple AirTags, you can get a two-pack for $29.99 or a four-pack for $39.99.

