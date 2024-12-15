(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The Magic Mouse is one of the most controversial products in Apple’s lineup thanks to its quirky design and awkward charging situation, but it looks like that could change in the near future.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg says that Apple is working on a new Magic Mouse with a design that fits the “modern era.” The company reportedly has prototypes of the Magic Mouse 3 (as I’m calling it) that it’s been testing over the past few months as it tries to nail the perfect design.

One of the biggest issues folks have with the Magic Mouse is the charging port, which is located on the bottom of the mouse itself. This means you can’t use it when it’s charging, putting your mouse out of commission until its battery is full. While there’s nowhere else for it to go on the current design, Gurman says Apple is working to move it somewhere else, although it’s unclear where it’ll ultimately go.

A design that’s fit for the modern era likely means the Magic Mouse 3 will be more ergonomic than the Magic Mouse 2. Right now, you have to conform your hand like you’re barely holding onto a baseball to use it, which isn’t comfortable for long periods of time. I’ve personally been fine with the design strictly because I like the touch controls that come along with the glass surface, but there are many who would prefer a more traditional mouse shape and button layout.

Unfortunately, Gurman says we shouldn’t expect to see the mouse for some time. The Magic Mouse 3 release date isn’t likely to arrive for another 12-18 months, all because Apple just updated the Magic Mouse 2 with USB-C and the Mouse 3 is still in prototyping stages. Still, it’s nice to know that Apple is working on a new version that’ll hopefully resolve many people's issues with the current version.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.