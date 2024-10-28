🤦‍♂️ Apple has doubled down on its controversial design decision

🤷‍♂️ The new Magic Mouse with USB-C still comes with one big flaw

😬 The charging port is still on the bottom

😅 You’ll have to flip the mouse over whenever it needs to be charged

Apple revealed a new Magic Mouse with USB-C will launch alongside the new iMac M4. The new $99 Magic Mouse keeps the same design, features, and aesthetic of the first-generation mouse that was released in 2009.

However, Apple has bafflingly doubled down on the worst design decision it’s ever made and kept the charging port on the bottom of the mouse.

People ridiculed Apple’s decision years ago, and it's still considered a dumb choice today. As a Magic Mouse user, the charging port’s location means I have to down tools whenever my mouse ever runs out of power. While I sometimes welcome the enforced break, it’s needlessly disruptive, and you’d think it would be something Apple could fix easily.

This is still fine according to Apple. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

However, Apple still wants people to flip their Magic Mouse over to charge it in 2024. Just like it wants people to keep using the bra-like charging case with the new USB-C Apple AirPods Max.

If you can look past the Magic Mouse’s major flaw, it’s still a fantastic mouse with a long-lasting battery (thank God), gestures to help you be more productive, and each iMac ships with a color matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse.

