Apple’s iMac M4 all-in-one desktop computer is now available for pre-order

🖥️ iMac M4 is Apple’s latest all-in-one desktop Mac replacing the M3 edition

📐 Its 24-inch display size has a 4.5K resolution and 500 nits of brightness

👀 There’s an anti-reflective nano-textured glass option for $200 more

🌈 7 new colors: blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, green, and silver

🧠 Launches alongside Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI

⚙️ 16GB of RAM base (up to 8GB) with options for 24GB or 32GB

📆 Pre-order now for the November 8 release

💰 Starts at $1,299, but configurable to $2,699

The iMac M4 is the first “week of [Mac] announcements” promised by Apple, and this brand-new macOS desktop refresh is launching alongside Apple Intelligence.

Starting at $1,299 and releasing on November 8, the iMac M4 is another all-in-one Mac with the same 24-inch display, 4.5K resolution, and 500 nits of brightness as the twelve-month-old M3 iMac. The ultra-thin design hasn’t changed, but there is a new anti-reflective nano-textured glass option for $200 (as seen on the iPad Pro 2024) and seven new colors: blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, green, and silver.

iMac M4 specs

Behind that nano-textured glass are new AI-focused upgrades. Apple’s M4 iMac chip, which has 8-core and 10-core CPU and GPU configurations, has a new Nureal Engine that’s up to 3x faster than the Mac M1 from May 2021. The company’s newly launched pre-order page shows a bump up in memory. It comes with 16GB of RAM at its base (finally ditching 8GB) with options to upgrade to 24GB or 32GB for $200 or $400, respectively.

That’s good news since we know that Apple Intelligence thrives on extra RAM on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPad mini 7. Just in time, MacOS Sequoia 15.1 and iOS 18.1 with Apple’s version of AI and “new Siri” launched today. There’s a 12MP camera with Center Stage, up to four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports (only two of these ports on the 8-core version) and color-matching keyboards and Magic Mouse accessories included.

The first iMac M4 computers will be delivered on November 8, according to Apple, with pre-orders already live through the Apple Store.