Realme 14 Pro+ shown off by Chase Xu, Vice President and CMO of Realme (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Realme 14 Pro may cause you to do a double take thanks to its unique color-sensitive, color-changing design unveiled today in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Showing off the new flagship mid-range Realme 14 Pro+ for the first time, Chinese phone brand Realme worked with Nordic industrial design studio Valeur Designers on what it calls a “Unique Pearl Design.” No Realme 14 Pro Plus phone is the same thanks to its fusion thermochromic fiber-mixing pigments, according to Realme Senior Global PR Manager Dongyao Nie.

Realme Senior Global PR Manager Dongyao Nie explaining the color-changing Realme 14 Pro+ (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Unique Pearl Design appears to be white – until the temperature drops below 16º C (60.8º F). It then transitions into a vibrant blue thanks to microcapsules containing color-changing pigments. Realme dropped the 14 Pro+ into a container of water to showcase how it changes from white to blue in a matter of seconds.

The “wow factor” of this ocean and nature-inspired transitional design won’t last forever. Realme notes that this temperature-responsive color-changing feature is only going to work for a limited amount of time. UV light from the sun will cause the design to fade in about 12 months under normal usage, according to Realme. You could extend this by avoiding direct sunlight using a cover, but it’s not meant to last.

Realme 14 Pro+ specs revealed for the first time with more to come from the camera and processor soon (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Design, specs and unique camera flash

The Realme 14 Pro+ has a quad-curved screen with a symmetrical ultra-thin bezel, something that isn’t normally available on mid-range phones. Symmetrical bezels in screens like this require as much as $100m in R&D, according to Realme, which meant that, before today, it just wasn’t viable for the affordable phone market.

While the company’s new Realme GT 7 Pro is one of the first Snapdragon 8 Elite phones, expect Qualcomm’s even newer Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 to power this mid-range device. You can expect it to launch to be around MWC 2025 in late February.

Realme didn’t go into detail about the actual camera specs, as the company simply details the deep-sea-inspired design. But it did show off the fact that the Realme 14 Pro+ has a circular camera module with what it calls MagicGlow, which offers a triple flash for nighttime portraits.