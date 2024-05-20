📆 Apple could refresh the AirTag by the middle of next year

Apple will launch a new AirTag sometime during the middle of next year, with the company already working on test runs with its manufacturing partners in Asia.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who revealed the news in his weekly Power On newsletter.

Gurman says he expects the new Apple AirTag to include a better chip with improved location tracking. He also hopes to see a louder speaker, which will make finding the AirTag easier, a better battery life, and a version that is optimized for wallets.

The new Apple AirTag is being developed under the codename B589 and it’s fair to say we’ve been waiting longer than anticipated to see a refresh of the popular tracker. After all, it’s been three years since Apple launched the AirTag, and competitors such as Samsung have launched compelling alternatives.

Still, if you’re someone who is already invested in the Apple ecosystem, it’s unlikely you’ll look elsewhere, but Apple will want to ensure its tracking device is the best it can be regardless.

Tracking devices have become a must-have for those who travel often and want to reduce the risk of their luggage getting lost. The palm-sized AirTag can fit in your suitcase, handbag, or to your pet’s collar, allowing you to track a device’s location in real time.

In the rest of his Power On newsletter, Gurman went on to share that Apple is playing “catch-up” when it comes to AI, and the company is focused on “speeding up its hardware upgrades”. Gurman also says that Apple is banking on Asia to make Vision Pro a success after sales of the $3,499 headset petered out in the US.

