(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🤖 Google just released the first public beta of Android 16

📱 The biggest new feature will feel familiar to iPhone users

📲 Android 16 will make it easier for apps to adapt to foldable screens

🌃 Nighttime photography is also getting improved with the update

📅 Google says it’s releasing Android 16 to everyone in Q2 2025

Google has been testing the next big Android upgrade since November when the first Android 16 developer beta came out, and now, the first public beta is here - and there are some intriguing features inside.

The biggest one is Live Updates, which will feel familiar to iPhone users who have used Live Activities before. Live Updates are designed to give you real-time updates from apps and services on your phone such as ride shares, food deliveries, navigation, and more. The feature is currently limited to progress trackers, and it’s unclear when/if it’ll expand to other types of apps.

If you’ve been tuned into the latest tech news (The Shortcut newsletter is a great way to do that, by the way), you know that in our Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on review, we mentioned Samsung’s new Now Bar at the bottom of the lock screen. That’s essentially our first real-world preview of Live Updates, except for the fact that Live Updates will live within your notifications and not strictly on your lock screen. It sounds like Google could be working on a Dynamic Island of sorts for Android, but it’s hard to say in these early stages of Android 16.

📱 Foldables, nighttime photos, Gemini, and more all get updates

The same public beta of Android 16 also adds new optimizations that will force apps to adapt to larger displays. That means folding phones will be able to handle apps better than ever before since Google will force them to adapt to whatever size screen they transform into. While developers will be able to opt out of the requirement for the time being, with Android 17, that option will go away and all apps (besides games) will need to adapt to bigger screens.

Gemini will see enhancements with Android 16. As announced with the Galaxy S25 series, Google will introduce extension support with Gemini for all Android users that will help to grow the capabilities of the AI assistant on your device. You’ll be able to plug in different services at will and use them for more contextual answers to your questions and to perform more actions with your voice.

In addition, Google says it’s adding a new scene detection feature to Android 16 that can automatically enable night mode when you’re in a camera app. There’s also a new Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec for improved video taking on certain devices. Text rendering will also be improved, as will be using accessibility apps while inputting text.

Android 16 is available to test starting today on Pixel phones. I plan on installing it on a spare Pixel 9 I have lying around, and I encourage anyone tempted to install the beta to do so on a secondary phone. These betas are historically unstable, so it’s a bad idea to install it on your main phone. It’s also worth noting that The Shortcut isn’t liable for any damage done to your device by installing the beta. Play at your own risk.

Google says Android 16 will be released to the general public in the second quarter of 2025, which is much earlier than we’re used to seeing new versions of Android.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.