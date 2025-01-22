Here’s the Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Samsung Unpacked. (Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

👀 Samsung just teased a fourth Galaxy S25 phone at the end of Unpacked

🤏 The device is called the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s set to be super thin

📱 It seems like this is the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim after all

📅 There’s no official word on when it’ll come out

Samsung just teased a fourth Galaxy phone at its Unpacked event in San Jose, and it’s not the highly-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim.

Well, technically it is, but it doesn’t carry that name. After the company took the wraps off the new Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, Samsung teased a fourth device called the Galaxy S25 Edge. In a slick teaser video, the device was introduced by none other than Paul Bettany, famous for playing Jarvis and Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The video didn’t reveal too much about the phone other than the fact it’s gonna be really thin.

Our own Matt Swider was able to nab some photos of the S25 Edge in Samsung’s demo area, and… uh… it kinda just looks like an iPhone?

Real-life images of the Galaxy S25 Edge, as seen at Unpacked. (Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The phone appears to be not much more than a super-thin Galaxy S25, which is basically what we’ve been expecting from the Galaxy S25 Slim. The device is set to take on the iPhone 17 Air later this year by offering a thin profile while retaining high-end performance.

While previous leaks pegged the S25 Edge as having three rear cameras, the phone wound up only getting two, likely due to space limitations. In addition, the device isn’t expected to beat the iPhone 17 Air in terms of thinness; instead, it’ll be around a millimeter thicker.

It’s hard to deny this thing looks just like the iPhone 16 Plus. From the orientation of the two camera to the rounded corners and near bezel-less design, this thing screams iPhone. And while it’s too early to cast judgement, so far, the S25 Edge doesn’t seem to be as exciting as it could’ve been. It’s certainly not as enticing as the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which was last year’s big teaser at the end of the Galaxy S24 event.

Samsung didn’t reveal when the mysterious Galaxy S25 Edge would be released, but rumor has it the device will launch this May.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.