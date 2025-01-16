(Credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

📱 Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Slim has leaked in new renders

📐 Its design measures 6.4mm thick, which is pretty thin by today’s standards

🤏 However, it doesn’t beat the thinness of the rumored iPhone 17 Air

📅 We might see the S25 Slim as early as next week at Unpacked

Samsung is expected to go head-to-head with Apple this year and introduce the Galaxy S25 Slim as an Android-powered alternative to the rumored iPhone 17 Air. Today, renders of the S25 Slim surfaced online courtesy of OnLeaks and SmartPrix. While they aren’t official, they’re based on models of the phone, and it seems like Apple might have Samsung beat in the thinness department.

According to the leaked renders, the S25 Slim will measure approximately 6.4mm thick, which is notably thin by today’s standards. Most smartphones are above 7mm thick to begin with, so this is a promising sign.

However, recent leaks have indicated that the iPhone 17 Air will go even thinner at just 5.5mm, making it one of the thinnest smartphones ever to ship. It also means the S25 Slim will be nearly a full millimeter thicker which isn’t much on the surface, but adds up quickly for a smartphone trying to be super skinny.

The Galaxy S25 Slim losing the thinness battle to Apple makes sense. It seems like Apple’s top priority with the iPhone 17 Air is to make it as thin as possible, and it’s perfectly willing to sacrifice things like camera quality, battery life, and speaker performance to get there. Meanwhile, it seems like the S25 Slim will be thinner than your average phone but keep all the fundamentals in place like a triple rear camera system, powerful performance, and a big 6.8-inch screen. In order words, it’s not skimping out on key features for the sake of a slim profile.

SmartPrix says the S25 Slim will sport a metal frame and glass back, a flat screen, and a primary 200MP camera. Under the hood will lie a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and One UI 7. The report mentions a potential May release date which makes sense given how previous reports suggested a later launch than the rest of the S25 series.

