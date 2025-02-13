(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Publisher Take-Two has confirmed that GTA 6 is still on track to release this year during fall 2025. However, a release date announcement for Borderlands 4 took place during last night’s State of Play event, and it may have given us a better idea of exactly when we’ll see Grand Theft Auto 6.

Borderlands 4 will release on September 23, 2025, and published by the same parent company as GTA 6. It wouldn’t make sense for Take-Two to release two of its biggest titles during the same month, so a September release is off the cards for Grand Theft Auto 6.

That leaves October, November and December as viable options. November seems the most likely, as it’s a popular release date for video games and hardware, as consumers are already in a buying mood in the run up to Black Friday and Christmas.

Other publishers will be waiting nervously for the GTA 6 release date to be announced as they’ll want to avoid releasing their titles anywhere near Rockstar’s upcoming open world epic. It’s understandable why other game publishers are running scared.

Hopefully we’ll be treated to a new GTA 6 trailer in the next few months. Our first glimpse of the game took place over a year ago. Since then, the trailer for GTA 6 has amassed more than 240 million views.

