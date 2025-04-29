(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

📱 Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Flip 7 this summer

👥 The device will reportedly resemble the Z Flip 6 from last year

📺 Both of the displays will reportedly grow

🔋 Inside, the phone could get a few notable performance upgrades, including a bigger battery

📸 The cameras are rumored to stay the same

🤖 Samsung will likely focus on AI to help sell the Z Flip 7

📝 Here’s what we’ve heard about the next Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is continuing its foldable momentum with new Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold devices, as it’s done for years. For 2025, the company is reading the larger Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the front-pocket-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The Flip series has always been interesting to watch evolve as other companies like Motorola and Oppo directly compete with the best that Samsung has to offer. In the United States, that responsibility solely relies on Motorola (at least for now), and the company’s new Razr Ultra seems primed for going head-to-head with the Z Flip 7 once it’s here.

Rumors suggest Samsung will be taking things lightly this year in terms of upgrades. The Flip 7 will look a lot like the Flip 6, all the way down to the camera sensors and overall size. Whether that’s enough to keep up with what Moto is doing is unclear, but one thing’s for certain: there will be a lot of excitement over the Z Flip 7 if only because it’s Samsung’s latest foldable.

Here are the Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors we’ve heard thus far, summarized in our signature Shortcut style.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumored release date and price

☀️ Expect it in July. Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during an Unpacked event last July, then launched the device later in the month. Since we haven’t heard word otherwise, it seems likely that Samsung will stick to the month of July and announce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 then. We’ve also seen the company announce foldables in August so if there’s a hold-up with production or other delays, the company could shift its schedule toward the end of summer. But for now, we anticipate the launch date in July.

💰 The price could go up. Samsung raised the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 by $100 compared to the Flip 5, bringing it to $1,099. With ongoing tariff and international worries on a lot of companies’ minds, Samsung could wind up increasing the price of the Flip 7 if it’s deemed necessary. Samsung could also want to compete with the Motorola Razr Ultra on the same playing field and match its $1,299 asking price, although we haven’t heard rumors of such a thing. For now, the Z Flip 7 will likely cost $1,099, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 design rumors

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

📐 A similar vibe. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will look similar to the Z Flip 6. It’ll stick with a clamshell folding form factor that easily fits in a pocket or small bag, and it’ll have roughly the same dimensions as the Flip 6, save for a bit of extra length due to the screen size (more on that in a second). In other words, don’t expect something radically different here; the Flip 6 will likely still use aluminum, come with some level of water/dust resistance, and launch in a variety of colors.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 display rumors

📺 Bigger and better. For the first time in forever, Samsung is expected to increase the size of the screens on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The folding screen will reportedly go from 6.7 inches to 6.85 inches, with slimmer bezels to boot. Meanwhile, the cover screen will finally go from 3.4 inches to 4 inches, matching what Motorola has included on the Razr since last year. We don’t know if the brightness or resolutions will be improved, but hey, we’ll take the bigger size any day of the week.

🗺️ Less of a crease. Samsung reduced the crease on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to the point where it was a lot less noticeable than it was on the Flip 5. For the Flip 7, the company is expected to further improve it, although it’s unclear how. Samsung could improve the hinge so it doesn’t leave as much of an impression on the screen, or it could strengthen the ultra-thin “glass” that protects it. Either way, rumors are pointing to some improvement in this area.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera rumors

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📸 Similar situation. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 isn’t expected to get a big camera upgrade this year. So far, reports indicate that the phone will stick with the same 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 12MP selfie camera. That’s a bit of a shame, quite frankly, since the camera is typically the weakest area for a flip phone.

🌅 Better processing? While we don’t expect a hardware upgrade, Samsung usually promises better photo processing with its newest smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could follow that trend and use improved software to make your pictures and videos look better after you take them. We don’t have any concrete proof of this happening yet, but based on Samsung’s history, it seems likely to occur.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs and software rumors

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🏎️ Elite performance. We expect the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chip found in the Galaxy S25 series, the OnePlus 13, the Moto Razr Ultra, and other 2025 Android flagships. This will give the Flip 7 noticeable performance and efficiency improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that’s found in the Flip 6.

💾 Same RAM and storage. Rumors suggest the RAM and storage will be identical on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to the Flip 6. There will be 12GB of RAM to work with, as well as 256GB and 512GB storage tiers available. That means there likely won’t be a 1TB storage option, which could be a downside if you like to keep a ton of files and data on your phone. For most folks, though, this should suffice.

🔋 The battery might grow. We’ve seen reports that say the Flip 7’s battery will get bigger this year. Granted, the difference won’t be that large; the Flip 6’s battery was 4,000mAh, and the Flip 7’s is expected to be 4,300mAh. Regardless, a bigger battery is always better, and the Flip 7 will likely last longer on a charge as a result.

🤖 One UI with plenty of AI. Samsung is expected to include One UI 8 on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, based on Android 16. It’ll reportedly look and feel a lot like One UI 7 with some new features sprinkled in. The software will also likely focus a lot on AI features, as that’s all the rage nowadays.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 ‘FE’ rumors

(Credit: OnLeaks / SammyGurus)

💰 A cheaper alternative. Samsung is also rumored to be working on a cheaper version of the Z Flip 7 called the Galaxy Z Flip FE. It could serve as Samsung’s answer to Motorola’s baseline Razr with an older design and less-impressive specs, all at a more affordable price.

👀 Familiar looks. Leaks we’ve seen suggest the Z Flip FE will look a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, down to the same 6.7-inch folding screen and 3.4-inch cover screen. Only the Flip 7 will get the bigger cover screen, which makes sense considering the Flip FE will cost less.

🦥 A (slightly) slower chip. Under the hood, the Flip FE is rumored to include the Exynos 2400e chipset. Some reports suggest Samsung could wind up including a new Exynos 2500 processor, but a majority of the leaks we’ve seen say the 2400e will be used. The processor is a bit slower than last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so it won’t be a pain to use. We’ve also heard that it’ll be paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, which isn’t too shabby.

📅 To be continued. While Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip FE alongside the Flip 7 this July, rumors suggest the device’s launch date could be delayed by a few months. It’s not entirely clear why, but we’ll let you know if we find out.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 coverage continues

We’re tracking all the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks and rumors ahead of Samsung Unpacked this summer. Subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.