📲 Samsung has officially released the first One UI 8 beta

🇺🇸 It’s currently available for Galaxy S25 users in a variety of regions, including the US

🤖 The new software is based on Android 16 and comes with Galaxy AI updates

📅 It’s expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 this summer

Samsung is rolling out the beta version of One UI 8. The company has officially released the update, based on Android 16, to those interested in testing it and have enrolled in the beta program through the Samsung Members app. So far, it’s available on the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra (not the S25 Edge, for whatever reason) so long as it’s either unlocked or purchased through T-Mobile.

What’s new in One UI 8

Samsung details some of the updates it includes in One UI 8 in its newsroom post. The biggest focus is obviously AI, with a variety of Galaxy AI updates in tow such as improvements to Now Bar and Now Brief, performance enhancements, and improved personalization options. You also get better security thanks to things like the ability to choose processing data only on your device and not in the cloud.

One UI 8 also includes support for Auracast, a Bluetooth LE technology that lets you tap into a shared audio stream that can help hearing impaired individuals. The feature will even support Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3.

The Reminder app on Galaxy phones is getting updated in One UI 8 with a more robust set of features to help you organize your life better. You can also share your to-do list with others. Quick Share is also getting some improvements to make file sharing quicker.

Samsung also mentions that One UI 8 is better optimized for foldables, something Android 16 is strongly focusing on, with better multitasking and app support. One UI 8 will debut first on “Samsung’s newest foldables this summer,” which seems to imply the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 which we expect to launch some time in early July.

One UI 8 release date

Given that One UI 8 will debut first on Samsung’s next folding phones, it seems likely that the update will roll out shortly after to other 2025 flagships from the company, like the Galaxy S25 series. We’ll let you know when it’s rolling out to everyone.

