The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is one of the most interesting phones of 2025. The device capitalizes on a super-thin form factor to stand out among other flagship phones on the market, and at 5.8mm thin, it’s one of the slimmest smartphones Samsung has ever shipped.

Besides the design, though, it’s very similar to the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. Specifically, it’s nearly identical to the Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung’s larger version of the regular S25. While it’s certainly a bit thicker than the S25 Edge, the S25 Plus has the same-sized screen, similar specs, a bigger battery, and an extra camera. Plus, it’s $200 cheaper.

If you’re considering the Galaxy S25 Edge, you’re probably also considering whether it’s worth it over the S25 Plus. The answer? Probably not.

Here’s a breakdown of the differences to help you decide which is right for you.

Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 series specs

Buy the Galaxy S25 Edge if…

📐 You want something thin and light. The biggest draw to the Galaxy S25 Edge is by far its form factor. At 5.8mm thick and 163 grams, the phone is one of the thinnest and lightest that Samsung has ever shipped. It’s thinner than every other Galaxy S25 (and every Galaxy S device to date, for that matter), and it feels like nothing to hold even after using it for hours on end.

📸 You like having all the megapixels. The camera system on the Galaxy S25 Edge is more advanced than what you get on the S25 Plus for one reason: the main camera. It features a 200MP sensor versus 50MP. This allows the sensor to capture a lot more detail in a variety of lighting conditions, including at night. It also means you lose less detail when you zoom in, making photos taken at 10x a lot more crispy.

Buy the Galaxy S25 Plus if…

💰 You want to save money. The Galaxy S25 Plus is incredibly similar to the S25 Edge. Save for the thin form factor and 200MP camera, you get the same display, the same performance, the same software and AI features, and an even bigger battery. You get all this for $200 less, which is a big deal given how few differences the two phones have. You could get a snazzy case and charger with the extra money, with some left over for your phone bill.

🔋 You want all-day battery life. As I mentioned, the S25 Plus comes with a bigger battery than the S25 Edge, and the difference is quite staggering: 4,900mAh versus 3,900mAh. The extra 1,000mAh is what gives the S25 Plus all-day battery life, whereas the S25 Edge typically dies before the end of the day with medium usage, according to our tests. The Plus also charges much faster at 45W versus 25W. The Edge might look pretty, but if you want your phone to get you through a full day, go with the S25 Plus.

📸 You want more versatile cameras. While the main 200MP camera on the S25 Edge is better than the 50MP main lens on the S25 Plus, you get more versatility with the Plus’ camera system. In addition to a 12MP ultra-wide lens, there’s also a 10MP telephoto with 3x lossless zoom. You get a slew of extra focal lengths as a result that don’t require as much digital zoom as the S25 Edge. Plus, it comes with the same Pro shooting mode and the same 8K video recording.

📐 You still want a thin and light phone. When I tested the Galaxy S25 Plus for our review, I found the device to already be thin and light. At 7.3mm thick and 190 grams, it’s not as slim as the S25 Edge, but it’s still thinner and lighter than many phones of its size on the market. It’s easy to handle for long periods of time, it doesn’t feel like a brick in your hand, and you get all-day battery life as a result. Thicker phones can be handy sometimes, and in the case of the S25 Plus, it gives the phone an advantage over the ultra-thin nature of the Edge.

