Samsung made headlines with its Galaxy S25 Edge. The fourth member of the Galaxy S25 series, the device has one of Samsung’s thinnest designs to date. At just 5.8mm thick, it has a stunning design that seems impossibly thin given all the specs jammed inside. And at $1,099, it’s subject to comparisons to Samsung’s other high-end phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The $1,299 S25 Ultra is one of Samsung’s most popular. With an “everything but the kitchen sink” approach to specs, the device comes with a huge screen, a big battery, four rear cameras, an S Pen, and some of the best performance of 2025 so far.

But the price difference between it and the S25 Edge is much smaller than with the rest of the S25 series. With $200 of wiggle room, it makes sense you might be considering one phone over the other. Here at The Shortcut, it’s our job to help you decide which device is right for you. Below, we’re breaking down the differences between the S25 Edge and S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 series specs

Buy the Galaxy S25 Edge if…

🤏 You want a thin and light phone. If you want your next phone to be easier to hold than ever before, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the wya to go. This phone is way thinner and lighter than the S25 Ultra; it’s 5.8mm thick and 163 grams, versus the S25 Ultra’s 8.2mm of thickness and 218 grams of weight. The Edge feels wildly different in the hand as a result, which makes for a more comfortable experience.

🛎️ You don’t need a ton of bells and whistles. The Galaxy S25 Edge is a flagship phone by every account, yet it keeps things simple in the way that the regular Galaxy S25 does. It checks a lot of boxes that normal users will appreciate like a beautiful screen, a fast chip, capable cameras, and regular software updates for the next seven years. It doesn’t add a ton of bells and whistles you might not use, which may appeal to you if you just want a reliable phone.

📸 You want a Galaxy S25 with a better camera. If the Galaxy S25 is calling your name but you’re a camera snob, this could be the device to get. While there isn’t a telephoto camera for zoom shots, the 200MP main camera gives you a big upgrade over the 50MP shooter on the S25 and S25 Plus detail-wise. You can capture higher-resolution photos with more light and clarity, all without losing as much detail when you zoom in. Plus, the ultra-wide lens is there when you need to punch out to capture a larger scene. It’s a nice upgrade compared to the regular S25s.

💰 You want to save some money. The S25 Edge is cheaper than the S25 Ultra, which could be helpful if you don’t want to spend too much money on your next phone. Of course, the $200 difference isn’t as big as the different between the regular S25 and the Ultra, but it’s still two Benjamin Franklins that could go toward accessories or your phone bill.

Buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra if…

📸 You want the best cameras with incredible zoom. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra has one of the best camera systems on any smartphone. Between the 200MP main camera, 5x periscope lens, 50MP ultra-wide, and extra 10MP telephoto lens, you can do all sorts of things with these cameras. From zooming in 100x to taking breathtaking landscapes, recording 8K video, and more, the S25 Ultra is the device to get if you value camera quality/capabilities above everything else.

📝 You like taking notes. The S Pen has been a stable in Samsung’s smartphones for years, and the S25 Ultra is the only one to come with a pen built-in. It’s perfect for taking notes on the fly, doodling, taking precise screenshots, and more. The S25 Edge isn’t compatible with the S Pen at all, so if you want a stylus with your next phone, get the S25 Ultra.

📱 You need the biggest screen. The Galaxy S25 Edge has a big screen. It measures 6.7 inches and gives you enough room for multitasking, gaming, watching movies, and more. But if you want the biggest screen you can get, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has you covered. It has a 6.9-inch panel with the same AMOLED technology, 2,600 nits of brightness, and super-slim bezels. It’s an amazing display, one that deserves to be in your pocket if you’re a fan of pretty screens.

🔋 You want long battery life and fast charging. While it’s cool that Samsung was able to get the Galaxy S25 Edge so thin, it had to sacrifice battery size in order to achieve it. The S25 Edge comes with a 3,900mAh cell as a result. It’s supposed to last all day, but if you want something we know is reliable, get the S25 Ultra. It comes with a huge 5,000mAh cell that can easily get through a full day. Plus, it comes with faster 45W wired charging, whereas the S25 Edge can only charge at 25W.

💾 You need an insane amount of storage. The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with three storage tiers: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Who needs an entire terabyte of storage in their phone? Maybe you do! If so, get the Ultra. The S25 Edge only gets the first two storage tiers with no option to expand it (unless you pay for cloud storage).

Deciding between the Galaxy S25 Edge and S25 Ultra can be tricky, so I hope we were able to clear the air a bit for you. Which one have you decided to go with? Let me know in the comments!

