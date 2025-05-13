From left to right: the Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver. (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung has added a fourth phone to its Galaxy S25 series. Sitting alongside the regular S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra is the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is among the company’s thinnest products it’s ever shipped. At just 5.8mm thick, the S25 Edge is by far one of the thinnest phones you can buy today, which will give the eventual iPhone 17 Air some serious competition.

As we found in our Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on, the device is similar to the regular S25 in many different ways, from the high-end specs to the gorgeous screen. It also has a capable 200MP rear camera, a decent-sized battery, and all the Galaxy AI features you could ask for.

It’s one of Samsung’s most interesting smartphones in years (besides its foldables), and if you’ve decided it’s the device for you, chances are you’re looking at the color choices Samsung is offering. For this generation, there are three to pick from, and we went hands-on with all of them.

Here’s a breakdown of the Galaxy S25 Edge colors to help you decide which to get.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors list

Titanium Icyblue

Samsung’s flagship color for the Galaxy S25 Edge is Titanium Icyblue, and it’s quite the stunner. Its bright and gentle blue hue, coupled with the titanium build of the phone, makes for a crisp look that feels fresh. It’s reminiscent of the Titanium Silverblue color that Samsung ships with the S25 Ultra, only a bit lighter on its toes. It’s the one color out of all three available that I’d advise against covering up with a case.

Titanium Silver

If you want something a bit more traditional but not traditionally boring, there’s Titanium Silver. It’s a classic take on a silver phone with a light gray finish that gives the S25 Edge’s titanium design a lot of life. It’s the color that Samsung has shown off numerous times with this phone, including during our trip to MWC 2025. While it looks a bit more generic than Titanium Icyblue, it still boasts plenty of character.

Titanium Jetblack

There’s nothing quite like a matte black smartphone, and that’s exactly what you get with the Titanium Jetblack version of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The color is identical to the finish of the same name that’s available with the S25 Ultra, painting everything from the back glass to the metal frame with a dark gray finish. It gives the phone a tough, gunmetal-esque aesthetic that looks super sleek in real life.

Any Samsung.com exclusives?

For the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung hasn’t announced any color options that’ll be exclusive to Samsung.com. You can get Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack anywhere the S25 Edge is available, including carriers and third-party retailers. It’s unclear if Samsung will eventually drop exclusive colors for the phone, but for the time being, that isn’t the case.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S25 Edge starts at $1,099 and launches on May 30. It’s up for preorder now at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.com. Preorder an S25 Edge from Samsung directly to get a $50 credit toward accessories, plus a free upgrade to 512GB of storage. You can also trade your current phone in and save up to $630 on your purchase.

Which Galaxy S25 Edge color would you pick?

All three of these finishes are pretty sweet, but I’m curious: which color would you go with? Let me know in the comments!

