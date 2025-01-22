(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung just dropped the Galaxy S25 Ultra

🌈 It comes in seven different colors

🛍️ Four are available everywhere, while three are Samsung.com exclusives

📃 Here’s a breakdown of each to help you decide which one to buy

Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 Ultra is primed to be one of the hottest smartphones of 2025. Going up against the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and OnePlus 13, the phone has the design, specs, and camera system to take on any phone. Plus, it’s the only high-end smartphone you can get in the United States with an S Pen.

Of course, if you plan to buy one, you’ll have to decide which color speaks to you the most. In total, there are seven to pick from, with four being available widely at carriers and retailers while three remain exclusive to Samsung.com. Overall, they’re all a bit different than what we’re used to seeing from Samsung.

When I got to go hands-on with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, I found that two specific colors stood out to me the most, while the rest looked pretty good, too. Let’s break down the colors to make it easier for you to decide which one to pick before you plunk down $1,299 on a new phone this February 7.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra colors list

From left to right: Titan Black, Titan Silverblue, Titan Gray, Titan Whitesilver. (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Titanium Black

The Titanium Black color on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is there to appease the normies who might not want something too bold or different, and there are plenty of folks like that. Luckily, this is a nice black that looks a bit smokey in certain lighting, while the naturally-colored titanium frame adds a nice accent to the finish.

Is it the best color in the S25 Ultra’s lineup? Not necessarily, but for those who just want a plain-looking phone, it’s a great choice.

Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titan Black

Titanium Silverblue

This is the first of my two favorite Galaxy S25 Ultra colors. When I saw the Titanium Silverblue in person, I knew it was the color I’d buy if I were upgrading to the phone. The color is subtle but immediately obvious; while it’s certainly silver at first glance, look at it for more than five seconds and you’ll see blue hues that give the phone a very unique appearance.

It’s the type of light, metallic blue that deserves to be shown off in a clear S25 Ultra case. I love this finish a lot.

Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titan Silverblue

Titanium Gray

I feel like Titanium Gray is similar to Titanium Black in that it appeals to those who don’t want something crazy, while also being a bit more eye-catching than a traditional black paint job. The gray looks and feels like natural titanium with a slight tan hue while being a bit less bold than the Titanium Gray on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It’s definitely the move if you want something boring but still a bit flashy. Think iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium, but less saturated.

Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titan Gray

Titanium Whitesilver

The Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Whitesilver is the safe-bet choice for those who want a bold phone but don’t want to go too too bold. The white paint job with the silver accent around the frame feels frosty and fresh. It feels like the right phone for Antarctica or just midtown Manhattan during winter 2025.

I love a white phone that looks bright and feels premium, and the S25 Ultra’s Titanium Whitesilver fits the bill perfectly.

Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titan Whitesilver

From left to right: Titan Jetblack, Titan Pinkgold, Titan Jadegreen. (Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Titanium Pinkgold (Samsung.com exclusive)

Samsung is going for aesthetics with its online exclusive colors, and the Titanium Pinkgold finish makes that perfectly obvious. This monochromatic pink champagne paint job is a mood, with its gentle hues and glistening sparkle from the anodized titanium frame. It’s the type of color you’d be hesitant to put in any sort of case, instead deciding to show it off as often as possible.

It’s not quite the rose gold some might’ve hoped it was, but it’s definitely in the same ballpark.

Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titan Pinkgold

Titanium Jadegreen (Samsung.com exclusive)

Another aesthetically pleasing colorway is Titanium Jadegreen, which is a similarly pretty finish from Samsung. It feels light on its toes with a gentle, fashionably-appropriate green that can go with anything. It’s by no means an offensive pea-colored green or something as bold as the Teal iPhone 16. Rather, it’s a complimentary color that can elevate your everyday fit in the best way.

I can see Titanium Jadegreen being quite popular among influencers and those who have personal aesthetics pages on Instagram.

Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titan Jadegreen

Titanium Jetblack (Samsung.com exclusive)

My second favorite Galaxy S25 Ultra color has to be Titanium Jetblack, simply because it looks badass. The entire phone is painted in a deep black finish, including the frame and camera bezels, giving the device a very Batmobile-esque feel. Compared to the Titan Black colorway, I’d choose Titanium Jetblack every single time.

If any of the three Samsung.com exclusive colors are worth avoiding third-party retailers to get, Titanium Jetblack is it.

Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titan Jetblack

Which Galaxy S25 Ultra color would you pick?

With so many different options, I’m curious: which color is your favorite on the list? Let me know in the comments, I’m curious to hear what you guys think.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.