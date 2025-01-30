The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the hottest smartphones of 2025 thanks to its high-end specs, impressive camera system, S Pen, and Galaxy AI features. If you’re planning on buying one or have already purchased it, chances are you’ll want to grab a case to go along with it. After all, while the phone might use Corning Gorilla Armor 2 to protect itself, glass is glass, and a drop at the right angle will cause it to crack.

Of course, deciding on the right case to get can be tedious considering how many options are out there. Some are designed to give your S25 Ultra maximum protection, while others will protect your phone while adding a more premium appearance.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best cases you can get for your Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases and accessories list

Samsung Kindsuit case

✅ Fits your S25 Ultra perfectly

✅ Protective without adding bulk

✅ Affordable

❌ Not as grippy as other cases

If you need something basic to protect your Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung’s new Kindsuit case is the one to get. It’s a pretty standard case with a protective outer shell that can safeguard your phone from bumps and scratches, and it comes in a variety of finishes to match any of the Galaxy S25 Ultra colors you pick from.

Price: $54.99 (on sale for $27.49)

Samsung: S25 Ultra Kindsuit case

Tech21 EvoArmor with Magnets

✅ Military-grade drop protection

✅ Enhanced camera protection

✅ Magnets for Qi2 support

❌ A bit bulky

❌ Limited color options

Tech21 has been cranking out great cases for years now, and its EvoArmor case for the S25 Ultra is another example of that. It comes with military-grade drop protection and enhanced camera protection thanks to a special lip around the cutout for the sensors, interchangeable buttons for customization, and - my favorite feature - magnets for Qi2 wireless charging and MagSafe accessories. If you need something rugged, you have to check this one out.

Price: $49.99

Amazon: S25 Ultra Tech21 EvoArmor case

OtterBox Defender case

✅ Trusted protection with three-part design

✅ Military-grade durability

✅ Cover for USB-C port

❌ No magnets for Qi2

A lot of smartphone buyers rely on OtterBox to keep their phones safe, so it’s a good thing the brand didn’t skimp out on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Its Defender series case has been tried and tested over the years by millions with its military-grade drop protection that can keep your phone safe from stumbles onto practically any surface. Its three-part design locks your S25 Ultra in to keep it secure, while the cover on the bottom keeps your USB-C port free of any debris.

Price: $64.95

Amazon: S25 Ultra OtterBox Defender case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit case

✅ Stays clear longer than other cases

✅ Magnets for Qi2 charging

✅ Affordable

❌ Not as durable as other cases

If you want to show off your Galaxy S25 Ultra’s color while still adding a layer of protection, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid is a great way to do it. It’s one of my favorite clear cases on the market thanks to its blue resin coating that greatly reduces the typical yellowing you’d get from other clear cases over time. It adds enough protection from everyday dings and scratches, and it comes with magnets for Qi2. Plus, Spigen has other fun finishes that show off the “internals” of your S25 Ultra while still offering a transparent look.

Price: $17.99

Amazon: S25 Ultra Spigen Ultra Hybrid

CASETiFY Mirror Magnetic case

✅ Unique mirror finish with various designs

✅ 4.9-foot drop protection

✅ Magnets for Qi2 charging

❌ Pricey

If you want something truly unique, check out CASETiFY’s Mirror Magnetic case for the S25 Ultra. This case offers a unique mirror finish on the back that’s reflective and displays all the various customizable artwork you can choose from in an eye-catching way. It’s backed by solid drop protection and a raised camera lip to protect the lenses on the back, as well as magnets on the inside for Qi2 wireless charging.

Price: $74.99

Amazon: S25 Ultra CASETiFY Mirror

Latercase

✅ Ultra-thin design

✅ Nice colors to pick from

✅ Solid camera protection

❌ Not strong enough for drop protection

❌ A bit pricey

It’s a rarity to find ultra-thin cases that boast the same quality as the Latercase. Created by YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger (a.k.a. Unbox Therapy), this case offers a super-slim form factor that hugs your Galaxy S25 Ultra and protects it against scratches and scuffs. It also keeps added bulk to a minimum so you can still enjoy the size and shape of the S25 Ultra that Samsung intended. While it’s not going to protect against 10-foot drops, it’ll give you ample protection from everyday accidents.

Price: $59.00

Latercase: Galaxy S25 Ultra

UAG Essential Armor case

✅ Ergonomic, lightweight design

✅ 15-foot military-grade drop protection

✅ Magnets for Qi2 charging

❌ Materials aren’t as premium as other cases

UAG offers a lot of different phone cases based on how durable you need it to be, and for those who need strong protection for less than $50, you can’t go wrong with the Essential Armor case. It features 15-foot drop protection (three times the strength of normal military-grade standards) with a design that’s ergonomic, lightweight, and grippy. There are magnets in the back for Qi2 wireless charging, and you get a handful of vivid colors to pick from.

Price: $39.95

Amazon: S25 Ultra UAG Essential Armor

Samsung Silicone case

✅ Soft, silicone finish

✅ Vibrant color selection

✅ Precise design

❌ Can collect lint easily

❌ Not that much protection

Fan of silicone cases? Samsung has you covered. Its array of Galaxy S25 Ultra silicone cases features vibrant colors and precise fits for your device, while an interior lining helps to protect the glass and titanium design. At a penny under $30, this case is a solid pick-up if you want something that’ll give your phone a pop of color and protect it from scuffs and scratches.

Price: $29.99

Samsung: S25 Ultra Silicone case

Mous Limitless 6.0 case

✅ Various material options

✅ Durable design

✅ Magnets for Qi2

❌ Pricey

Over the years, I’ve become a fan of Mous cases thanks to their durable, customizable designs. The Limitless 6.0 case for S25 Ultra offers that same experience with a rugged exterior and options for leather, bamboo, carbon fiber, and fabric rear finishes. The case comes with solid protection for your cameras, a slimmer design than most ultra-protective cases, and reinforced corners in case you drop it. Plus, there are magnets on the back for Qi2 wireless charging and accessories.

Price: $74.99

Amazon: S25 Ultra Mous Limitless 6.0

ESR Hybrid case

✅ Affordable

✅ Sleek design with clear back

✅ Magnets for Qi2 charging

❌ Drop protection is limited

This clear case from ESR is great for anyone on a budget who still wants to protect their Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Hybrid case offers a clear back plate with a colorful border that features reinforced bumpers on the inside for drop resistance. There’s a raised lip around the display’s bezels to help prevent scratches when you place your phone face down, and there are magnets on the back for Qi2 charging which ESR says are stronger than normal cases.

Price: $14.99

Amazon: S25 Ultra ESR Hybrid case

Samsung Standing Grip case

✅ Convenient kickstand and grip

✅ Slim design

❌ Not as protective as most cases

❌ Not the best value for the money

Samsung’s Standing Grip case for the S25 Ultra comes with an ordinary hardshell case to protect your phone with a built-in kickstand you peel down to reveal. It doubles as a grip for your phone so you can hold onto it more securely when you need to reach the top of the huge screen. It’s a nifty case that could come in handy if you regularly prop your phone up (or simply can’t reach the top without doing a hand-shimmy).

Price: $54.99

Samsung: S25 Ultra Standing Grip case

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.