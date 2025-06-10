(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung has released another teaser for the Galaxy Z Fold 7

📐 This time, it shows off the device’s ultra-thin profile

👀 Samsung calls it its “thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable yet”

📅 We expect the Z Fold 7 to be released sometime in July

Samsung is ramping up marketing around its next foldables by dropping teasers, and the latest gives us a hint at how thick the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be. Rumors have suggested it would be thinner than any previous Galaxy Z device and around the same thickness as the Oppo Find N5 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While we don’t get official dimensions, the teaser Samsung posted certainly seems to confirm those suspicions.

The teaser reveals a device with what seems to be an impressively thin design. It then proceeds to open, revealing an even thinner profile. It’s hard to judge how thin this phone will be from the teaser, but previous Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors peg it as being around 8-9mm thick when closed and about 4.5mm when open. That’s a big difference compared to the Z Fold 6 (pictured above), which is 12.1mm when closed and 5.6mm when open.

“Samsung engineers and designers are refining each generation of the Galaxy Z series to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the last,” Samsung said in its press release that hosts the teaser. “This year, that journey reaches a new milestone. The newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet – meticulously crafted and built to last.”

The Z Fold 7 being even thinner and lighter will certainly be appreciated, especially as competition starts to heat up for the thinnest foldable on the market. The “most advanced” claim is also interesting; we expect the device to include a hefty list of upgraded specs compared to the Fold 6, including larger 6.5-inch and 8-inch displays, a smaller display crease, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 200MP camera.

While it sounds like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will mostly be a spec bump compared to last year, it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be swopping in to wow everyone with an impressively thin design and more power than any previous Samsung foldable. We should know everything about the phone and the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the coming weeks, as Samsung is rumored to announce both phones in July.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.