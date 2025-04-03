(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

📱 Google’s next foldable phone has leaked in new renders, and it looks the same

📐 The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly keep the same design as the 9 Pro Fold, besides some changes to antenna layouts

📸 A separate rumor suggests the cameras will still fall behind the Pixel 9 Pro

💰 Luckily, the price will reportedly come down this year

Google’s next folding phone has surfaced for the first time, but it’s nothing to write home about. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has appeared in new CAD-based renders courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headlines, and it looks just like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from last year. There are a few variations in how the antennas are laid out on this device, but other than that, this is practically the same design as the 9 Pro Fold. The only thing we don’t know is whether any dimensions are changing, so there’s a chance it’s slightly thinner, but who knows?

The more interesting Pixel 10 Pro Fold rumors pertain to the camera and price. The triple camera system on the back is said to be a step or two behind what the Pixel 9 Pro and future Pixel 10 Pro can capture. Meanwhile, the price of the device is said to be dropping this year, if just slightly.

The cameras on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold won’t be changing much, according to a report from Android Authority. However, the main camera will be swapped from the sensor used on the Pixel 7a to the one that’s used on the Pixel 9a, a fresh Samsung GN8. It’s unclear how many megapixels it’ll use, but if it’s identical to the 9a, it’ll be 48MP. The ultra-wide, telephoto, and selfie cameras are expected to remain the same.

The Pixel 9a isn’t positioned as a flagship camera, giving the regular Pixel 9 series a leg-up in camera quality. If the Pixel 10 Pro Fold opts for a mid-range camera, it’ll continue a folding phone tradition of offering cameras that are good enough, but not great. Of course, Google’s post-processing algorithms and AI tricks offer some compensation for lack of hardware quality, but it seems that for yet another year, you’ll be better off with a non-folding Pixel if you want the best cameras you can get.

Android Headlines touched on the price of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, suggesting it’ll be lower than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was at launch. That device was (and still is) priced at $1,799, so the 10 Pro Fold could come in at $1,699 or $1,599, similar to what the OnePlus Open did when it launched in 2023. It could be Google’s way of separating itself from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to retain a close-to-$2,000 price point.

Beyond these changes, it’s unclear what else the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come with. It’ll probably get Google’s Tensor G5 chip, which is expected to debut in the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro. Other than that, things like battery life, display quality, and AI features remain a mystery.

We expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to debut sometime this August or September alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 series.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.