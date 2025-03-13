(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Google is expected to announce the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro this summer

📐 The phones are rumored to come with familiar designs, upgraded cameras, and a new modem

📸 The regular Pixel 10 could come with a third rear camera

📷 Unlike the rumored Pixel 9a, the Pixel 10 series will retain the camera bar

🤖 They’ll launch with Android 16, which is coming out earlier than ever before

👀 Here’s what you need to know about the next generation of Pixel phones

Google has a fresh slate of Pixel phones coming in 2025.

The search giant’s smartphone division is hard at work creating the Pixel 10 series, which is rumored to consist of the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We’ll have an entire roundup of all the Pixel 10 Pro Fold rumors soon, and for the time being, there’s plenty to talk about regarding the non-foldable Pixels that Google will be announcing.

It’s a bit ironic the amount of leaks there are given that these phones don’t seem very different compared to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. While the specs will get an upgrade (and there could be an additional camera floating around), these looks are rumored to look and feel a lot like last year’s models. Fortunately, the internal upgrades seem to be promising, so there’s a chance these Pixels will do enough to stand on their own and make for solid competition against the upcoming iPhone 17 and previously released Galaxy S25.

Here’s what we know about the Pixel 10 series, according to the leaks.

Google Pixel 10 rumored release date and price

📅 Before the iPhone 17? Google announced the Pixel 9 series in August of last year, which no one saw coming until invites for the keynote event went out. That’s because the company usually ships its Pixel phones in October, but it seems that Google wants to get ahead of the iPhone’s release date, which typically falls in mid-September. If last year is any indication, the Pixel 10 will likely be released before the iPhone 17, which means The Shortcut team could be heading back to Cali this August to cover the launch. Stay tuned.

💰 Similar price tags are expected. While we don’t have any confident leaks or rumors pertaining to price, right now, it seems like the Pixel 10 series will keep the same pricing as the Pixel 9. That means the regular Pixel 10 could start at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro could be $999, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL could be $1,099. Of course, with inflation and other factors, the price could go up or down by the time these phones ship. Nevertheless, those are the figures we expect.

Google Pixel 10 design rumors

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

📐 Exactly the same. We’ve seen leaked renders of the Pixel 10 series, and they’re all a big case of déjà vu. The entire Pixel 10 series looks identical to the Pixel 9, all the way down to the dimensions which are a mere 0.1mm off. Luckily, that means any Pixel 9 cases you might have will fit the Pixel 10, but for anyone who wanted to see a new design from Google this year, you’re getting the exact opposite.

📷 Keeping the camera bar around. The Pixel 10 lineup will retain the big camera bar on the back, which is only notable because not every Pixel releasing this year will have one. We’ve seen a ton of Pixel 9a leaks recently, and none of them include a phone with a camera bar. Instead, Google has reportedly integrated the camera hardware into the rest of the phone, smoothing out the housing and not requiring a big bump on the back. The Pixel 10 won’t be taking the same route at all, retaining a lot of the character Pixel phones are known for.

Google Pixel 10 specs rumors

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

👾 A big Tensor upgrade. The Pixel 10 series will reportedly ship with Google’s upcoming Tensor G5 processor, and it could be a big upgrade compared to the G4. Leaks indicate the chip will be produced by TSMC, which is a good sign since the existing Tensor chip is produced by Samsung, who isn’t the best at making chips (looking at you, Exynos line). The Tensor G5 will be more similar to a Snapdragon chip than anything, and it’ll be built on a more efficient 3-nanometer process, allowing for faster performance without draining too much power.

🛜 Finally, a new modem. Google was not only using Samsung to make Tensor chips for Pixel phones, but it was also using Samsung-produced modems for wireless connectivity. Those chips suck too, so to make up for it, the company is rumored to switch to the MediaTek T900 modem in the Pixel 10. This will offer more consistent 5G connections wherever you are and better handle how much power is used. It’s still a rumor, of course, but it’s one I hope is correct - the current Pixel modems suck.

🤖 Android 16 in the flesh. Last year, the Pixel 9 series launched so early that Google had to ship each device with Android 14 before updating them to Android 15. This year, the Pixel 10 should come with the latest version of Android right out of the box. Google is releasing Android 16 much earlier in 2025 than other versions of Android, dropping it in the summer instead of the fall. That means there will be plenty of time for the company to work on the software and optimize it for its new devices.

🦾 New AI tricks? Google is all-in on AI. Not only are we assuming the Pixel 10 will have some sort of new AI trick up its sleeve, but we’ve seen reports that suggest the device series will come with Google’s new “Pixel Sense” assistant, which will work across Google services and give you more contextual responses and information based on your own data. There are also rumors of new photo editing tools that could let you use your voice to edit. These features and more will reportedly be powered by a more powerful TPU.

Google Pixel 10 camera rumors

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📸 Three cameras on Pixel 10. If there was one stand-out detail in the leaked renders of the Pixel 10 series, it’s in the set of renders showing off the base model. According to these leaks, Google will be adding a third camera lens to the regular Pixel 10, giving it telephoto capabilities for improved zoom shots and portraits. It’s unclear what the specs of this mysterious camera are, but we’ll likely find out in due time.

🤷 Other upgrades? Who knows. We haven’t heard much about what kind of upgrades Google has in store for the Pixel 10 cameras. That being said, it’s still early in the rumor cycle, and like most Pixel launches, we expect plenty of leaks leading up to the devices’ inevitable release.

Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro coverage continues

