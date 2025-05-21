(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🤖 Google has released a new Android 16 beta, where it’s testing all of the big new features

🎨 It gives us our first look at the new Material 3 Expressive design

📱 I installed it on my Pixel 9 Pro XL and have been testing it out for the past day

👀 Here are 8 features that I think will make a big impact when you get to upgrade your device later this year

Google has a big update on the way. Android 16 is set to bring a slew of new upgrades to your smartphone, which the company detailed during its I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California. After I wrapped up my live blog of the keynote, I realized that a new Android 16 beta had dropped, so I quickly grabbed my Pixel 9 Pro XL and installed it.

The latest beta gives us our best look yet at what Android 16 will be like to use when it’s released to the public. We expect the update to begin rolling out in the next couple of months, as Google promised to ship it much sooner than other Android releases in the past. Therefore, the version of Android 16 we have today is likely similar to what the public will get upon release day, and so far, it seems like a solid upgrade.

After toying around with the new software for the past day, here are the eight things that stood out to me as some of the most notable upgrades that’ll improve your smartphone experience.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎨 Material 3 Expressive shakes up your aesthetic

Android 16’s focus on more personalization has resulted in Google’s new Material 3 Expressive user interface, which combines more personalized colors and fonts throughout the entire OS and in a variety of apps. In practice, I get why Google called it more natural and expressive. The whole experience feels friendlier, more inviting, and more fun with all of the different color options and quirky animations. It’s more reflective of your personal aesthetic, which helps to make each Android 16 phone different from the rest. I think some of the iconography and animations will need to grow on me, but this could be a game-changer for those who like to be different.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⚙️ Quick Settings gets more functional

I really dig the revamped Quick Settings panel in Android 16, particularly because it’s easy to enable or disable features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Do Not Disturb simply by tapping on their icons. Then, by pressing on the tiles themselves, you get easy access to full-on menus that let you dive deeper into connections, sound options, and more, all without having to go to Settings. Plus, it’s just as customizable as ever. If you regularly rely on Quick Settings, you’ll like Android 16.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 A better lock screen

The lock screen is getting an upgrade with Android 16 that comes with a handful of new features. There’s a new default clock that can be customized quite extensively, with varying thickness and colors to choose from. Notifications are also easier to manage thanks to the new compact view option, although you can stick with a full list if you’d prefer. Sensitive notifications like one-time codes for logging into your account are also automatically hidden in some scenarios, which helps to beef up your security. All in all, I love the new lock screen. It feels familiar to the one on Android 15, but these upgrades are more than just nice perks.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📐 More space on the home screen (for Pixel users)

Google is giving Pixel users a face-lift on the home screen. The company has restructured the layout of the default home launcher so that you can fit more app icons and widgets on your home screen, killing some of the dead space that’s been there for years. It even shrunk the At a Glance widget so you’d have more room. I like this change a lot; I prefer to load my second home screen with a ton of app shortcuts and a calendar widget, and having extra room for it all will certainly come in handy.

🔴 Live Updates are the future

One feature that’s missing from the current Android 16 beta is Live Updates, but I can already tell it’ll be life-changing for many users. It works like Live Activities on iOS in that it allows you to track the progress of in-app actions in real time. For example, you’ll be able to glance at the status of your Uber right on your lock screen, or follow the score of your favorite baseball team in the status bar while you scroll Instagram. I use the feature all the time on my iPhone, and I’m very excited to see it come to Android.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🙏 Your foldable will thank you

Android 16 is better optimized for folding phones thanks to some new under-the-hood improvements that Google is implementing. Apps will be better at adapting to different-sized screens, system elements will look better, and multitasking will be smoother. In this beta on my Pixel 9 Pro Fold, I was happy enough with the new multitasking pane which gives me a bird’s eye view of everything I have open. That alone makes it more enjoyable using a large-size screen, so I’m excited to see where developers take advantage of the tools Google implements.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔐 Better security is always a win

Google includes a lot of security updates in Android 16. The new AI-powered Scam Detection will be great for avoiding annoying calls or texts that try to scam you out of your money, while the new Advanced Protection mode can help lock down your device if you have a job that puts you at risk (e.g. journalists, public officials, celebrities). It’s also getting harder to steal an Android phone and factory reset it. Google is substantially locking the feature down and requiring more proof that you’re the owner before it resets, helping to protect your device and locate it in case someone takes it.

What are you looking forward to in Android 16?

Are there any features that stand out to you? Do you want to know more about what it’s like to use the Android 16 beta? Leave a comment and let’s chat!

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.