📱 Google has revealed the design of the Pixel 10 Pro in a short teaser

🎨 The video reveals a new color and a similar design to the Pixel 9 Pro

💰 Google teases it’ll have an “exclusive offer” starting August 20 for customers

📅 The Pixel 10 series will be announced on August 20 during an event

We heard last week that Google plans to host a Made By Google event on August 20, most likely to announce the Pixel 10 series. Now, we’re getting our first official look at the design thanks to a teaser video posted to the Google Store website - and what do you know, it looks like the leaks were right.

The Pixel in the video is confirmed to be part of the Pixel 10 series thanks to the number “10” morphing into the camera visor at the beginning. Based on last year’s Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, it’s easy to tell this is a Pro model, what with the shiny sides. (The regular Pixel 10 is expected to come with matte aluminum rails, for context.) Every single leak we’ve seen of the Pixel 10 Pro has suggested it would look largely the same as the Pixel 9 Pro, and it looks like they were all correct.

It also seems like the Pixel 10 Pro will come in a new color; the finish that’s featured in the video isn’t one we’ve seen before, with a metallic sheen and almost blue-like hue.

Our best guess? It could be “Frost,” a new finish that leaked alongside three others that the regular Pixel 10 will reportedly ship in. Android Headlines published a gallery of photos of official-looking renders of the device, and in them, we see four different colors that Google will apparently ship: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello. While it’s unclear whether the Pixel 10 Pro will also get all of these finishes, it at least seems like Frost will be available across the board.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

In addition, Google says it’ll have an “exclusive offer” for Pixel 10 buyers come August 20, so long as you give Google your email address. What that special offer entails is unclear, but it could be a promotional code for store credit like Samsung did with Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 pre-orders.

(Screenshot: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro will reportedly come in the same 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch display sizes as last year, coupled with a nearly-identical physical design. Under the hood, there will reportedly be an upgraded Tensor G5 processor, a new modem, and Android 16. It’s unclear how big the batteries could be and whether any meaningful camera improvements will be included. At least for the Pixel 10, Google is expected to reduce the quality of the main lens and add an extra telephoto camera to the back, aligning it with the camera setup on the Pro series.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.