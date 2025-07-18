(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its first tri-fold phone later this year

📅 A new rumor says the device will be unveiled sometime in October

📲 The phone recently leaked out in screenshots from One UI 8, Samsung’s custom software on top of Android

3️⃣ It’ll mark Samsung’s third folding phone released in 2025, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

We just published our full Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, but Samsung has even bigger plans for its foldables in 2025. We’ve been hearing a lot about the company’s upcoming tri-fold phone, which will expand your screen even further with a second hinge. A new report says that the device will finally arrive in October, three months after the Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch.

Ice Universe, a well-known leaker in the world of smartphones, shared a post to Weibo (spotted by Android Authority) claiming that Samsung will wait until October to launch its first tri-folding phone. This aligns with a statement from Samsung itself, indicating it has intentions of launching the device by the end of 2025. It’ll come after Huawei announces its next tri-fold phone in September, according to Ice Universe.

Samsung was originally expected to tease the device first at Unpacked earlier this month, but that didn’t happen. Instead, it seems like the company will be waiting until the fall to reveal anything about the device.

A recent Korean trademark registration hints that the phone could wind up being called the “Galaxy Z TriFold,” although other rumors suggest it could be the “Galaxy G Fold” by the time it ships. The phone will unfold more like a box than like the letter Z, as leaked screenshots from a One UI 8 beta revealed. It’s rumored to take on a similar design to this prototype smartphone that Samsung showed off in Barcelona at MWC 2025:

Samsung’s first tri-fold phone is rumored to come with a 10-inch OLED panel, two FlexHinges, and a relatively thin form factor. It’ll reportedly have three rear cameras with a 200MP main camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Android 16, and a high price tag.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more details leading up to the device’s rumored unveiling in October. Stay tuned.

