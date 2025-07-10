(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung said that it hopes to launch its first tri-folding phone this year

✅ The company confirmed in an interview that it’s still working on the device

📖 This comes after Samsung debuted the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 at Unpacked

👀 Rumors suggested we could get a tri-fold teaser during the event, but it never happened

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, but it looks like the company isn’t done with flexible devices for 2025. We’ve heard rumors that Samsung could ship its first tri-fold phone later this year, and in a new interview with The Korea Times, the company has confirmed it’s aiming to ship the device before 2026 is here.

📱 Galaxy G Fold is almost here – for real

Samsung’s acting head of its Experience Division, TM Roh, said that he expects “we will be able to launch the tri-fold phone within this year.”

“We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year,” Roh said. “We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon.”

Rumors suggest that the phone could be called the Galaxy G Fold, but Roh didn’t confirm this given that Samsung hasn’t settled on a name. The device also still seems to be in a development phase, but nearing completion to the point that it could ship by the end of the year.

The phone leaked in a build of One UI 8, showcasing how it’ll fold and its similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. We haven’t seen renders or real-life images just yet, but if it’s like other Samsung devices, there’s a good shot we’ll get a look at it ahead of its release date.

In another interview with Android Authority, an unnamed Samsung executive said that the company has a tri-folding phone ready to go, “designed and everything.” It’s now questioning its “viability.”

“When I say the viability, is there really a demand for this form factor?” the executive said. When asked whether it’ll launch in 2025 or be delayed to next year, they said “I can’t say for certain, and again, I come back to the point, we have it, we are ready (for it), we can put it into production, but to what purpose? That’s what we’re deeply investigating at the moment.”

⚙️ Galaxy G Fold specs rumors

When the phone does come to market, it’s expected to ship with a 10-inch OLED display that folds twice to unveil a much larger panel than we’ve ever seen on a Samsung phone. It’ll reportedly come with a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP selfie camera. A Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to power the experience, and it’ll of course include One UI 8 based on Android 16.

