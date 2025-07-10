(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Unpacked

👀 It’s equipped with a slew of upgrades, but has a glaring omission

✍️ Samsung dropped S Pen support after including it for the past few generations

1️⃣ It’s a confusing choice, but one that was necessary for one particular reason

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this week at Unpacked, and it’s been met with a lot of positive feedback. We gave it the flowers it deserves in our hands-on, highlighting all the ways Samsung has improved its foldable game year-over-year. However, one glaring omission is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of some customers, potentially deterring them from buying a Z Fold 7 themselves: no S Pen support.

Why the Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn’t support the S Pen

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has sold a special version of the S Pen as an optional accessory for its large-format foldables. It’s given users the ability to sign documents, sketch, and take notes on a much larger screen than the Galaxy S Ultra series, which limits you to displays smaller than 7 inches. Drawing on such a large canvas has been delightful in my testing of previous Galaxy Fold devices, so I was disappointed to find out the Z Fold 7 doesn’t support it at all.

Samsung isn’t selling an S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at all, and there’s no integrated stylus in a silo at the bottom, either. Instead, you’re left to draw and sign everything with your finger, which many users might not prefer. So what gives?

Two words: ultra-thin.

An inside look at the layers of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 display. (Credit: Alexander Wong / Soyacincau)

While Samsung has been propping up the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as an indirect iteration of the Galaxy S25 Ultra that can unfold, it seems like supporting the S Pen would’ve gotten in the way of that vision, despite the S Pen being a core component of the S25 Ultra experience.

Samsung chose form over function for this reason. The company made the Z Fold 7 nearly as thin as the S25 Ultra when it’s closed; at 8.9mm, it’s just 0.7mm thicker than the Ultra itself. When open, the phone is razor-thin at just 4.2mm, making it one of the thinnest phones in the world.

But Samsung had to make sacrifices to get there, one of which was S Pen support. In order to make a stylus like the S Pen work, you need a special digitizer underneath the display. While previous Galaxy Z Fold devices were thick enough to include one, it seems that Samsung ran out of room in the Fold 7 and needed to ditch it to reach its desired thickness.

A digitizer like this is generally less than a millimeter thick, but given that Samsung needed to cram in all the components of a smartphone (the chip, battery, motherboard, etc) and include stronger Ultra-Thin Glass, it doesn’t seem like there was a way to include it in the end.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Whether this was the right decision is unclear. If you’re a regular S Pen user who loves drawing on a large display, this omission sucks. But Samsung told reporters during its Z Fold 7 presentation that not a lot of users were utilizing S Pen support anyway, so maybe it’ll only be a hurtful decision to a small subset of consumers.

Regardless, if you wanted to use an S Pen with your Galaxy Z Fold 7, you’ll be better off picking up an older Galaxy Z Fold 6 and S Pen while supplies last.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.