Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 expected on August 20 at Made By Google event
The New York City-based launch event will be one month before the iPhone 17 release date
The Shortcut just finished going hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and we expect Apple’s iPhone 17 release date to be in September, two months from this week (the actual launch event may be September 9). So, naturally, Google isn’t going to let us rest for an entire month. The company is announcing its own launch event in August.
The next Made By Google launch event is August 20, 2025, and it’s expected to showcase the new Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 for the first time, offering upgrades to last year’s stellar phones (in four tiers) and smartwatches (in two sizes). The event is scheduled to take place at 1pm ET in New York City, according to Google’s official invite.
Google’s August 20 launch date is fairly consistent with its new timeline. Last year’s Made By Google event, held on August 10, introduced us to four Google Pixel 9 series phones and the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes.
Google keynotes for flagship devices no longer take place in October anymore, leapfrogging Apple’s iPhone launch events by one month. In April of this year, we wrote our Pixel 9a review, $500 budget Android phone, but Google’s main hardware act is now always in August.
What to expect from the Pixel 10
The Shortcut reviewed and raved about the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google’s foldable phone nailed down the perfect-sized screens and solid camera functionality. Now, almost 12 months later, competition from Honor and Samsung has made foldable phones so thin that, when folded, they look and feel like normal candybar-style phones.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold leaks suggest that we could see bigger screens (specifically the cover screen) and extra battery life. There’s also an Android Headlines report that hints at an IP68 rating for the 10 Pro Fold, which could make the next Google Pixel Fold the most durable foldable phone out there.
Google Pixel Watch 4 expectations
We haven’t seen credible Pixel Watch 4 leaks, which suggests that Google is keeping its two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, intact, along with its stylish domed glass design. This minimalistic look is the opposite of the ornate Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic we’re testing right now. Our forecast for the Pixel Watch 4 is enhanced fitness features, smarter AI tools on the wrist, and a longer battery life (larger capacity and more efficient than the Pixel Watch 3).
Android 16, Gemini AI and more
With Android 16 already launched, you can bet Google will use the Pixel 10 series as the best showcase for its Material 3 Expressive design and Live Updates feature. Apple isn’t the only one giving its operating system a fresh coat of paint with iOS 26.
Of course, with Google going all in on AI with Gemini, it won’t hold back by debuting new features across its hardware portfolio. We just witnessed Gemini Live Screen Share on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung Unpacked (it also came to the Google Pixel 9 series), but we’re even more interested in the Pixel camera’s AI tools.
Two years ago, the Pixel 8 series introduced the Best Take feature, an ingenious perk that eliminates blinking and awkward faces among multiple photos. Last year, Google’s Add Me feature allowed us to take a composite photo to add multiple people to a picture. Suddenly, the picture taker could be in the shot.
We await Google’s next groundbreaking AI photo trick on August 20. Stay tuned for live coverage from the launch event.