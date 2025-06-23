(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Google might give the Pixel 10 Pro Fold an IP68 rating

👀 It would mark the first time the rating was found on a folding phone

🪨 The rating means the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would be the most durable foldable on the market

📖 Other foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have an IP48 rating

📅 The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to launch late in August

Google has a slew of new phones coming out this summer, and one of them could offer impressive durability.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google’s successor to the excellent Pixel 9 Pro Fold from last year, might be durable enough to earn an IP68 certification. That’s according to a report from Android Headlines, which states that the device will ship with the rating and mark the first time a folding phone has gotten one. Currently, the most durable foldable phones are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, both of which offer an IP48 rating.

In an IP rating, the first number indicates the level of dust resistance the device has, while the second number indicates water resistance. We’ve seen IPX8 and IPX9 ratings on folding phones before, which means they’re safe against splashes of water but have no protection against dirt and dust. It’s only in the past couple of years that companies have gotten better at protecting their devices from small particles, and it seems like Google might’ve done it in a way no one else has.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The IP68 rating would likely mean Google has a hinge that’s stronger than any other foldable on the market, offering enough protection to keep things like dirt and sand away from the cracks and crevices of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Samsung is rumored to offer something similar with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but by the sound of today’s report, it seems like Google might beat them to the punch, even though their devices won’t ship until late in August.

The rest of the Pixel 10 series - including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL - is rumored to also come with IP68 ratings, bringing Google’s foldable series in line with its other devices.

Rumor has it the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will look a lot like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, save for a slightly larger 6.4-inch cover screen. It’s reported to be powered by the Tensor G5 processor, offer a fresh modem, and be powered by Android 16.

