🎧 The first hands-on images of Nothing’s over-ear headphones have leaked

📐 The Nothing Headphone 1 come with a similar shape to AirPods Max, fitted with Nothing’s signature transparent design

🎛️ There seems to be a variety of buttons on the headphones, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack

🔊 It also looks like Nothing partnered with KEF for the sound quality

📅 Nothing is expected to announce the Headphone 1 alongside the Phone 3 on July 1

Nothing is gearing up to release its first pair of over-ear headphones, but it seems that the cans have leaked before Nothing could introduce them.

The Headphone 1, as Nothing is calling them, have appeared in a number of photos, courtesy of @nothing_fan_blog on Instagram, as well as a video on X from Arsène Lupin. The images reveal the design of the headphones, which appears to be similar to the shape of the AirPods Max but with Nothing’s signature design language blended in. It’s like if a pair of Nothing Ear earbuds grew up to be over-ear headphones.

The images reveal a pair of headphones that certainly stands out compared to cans like the Sony WH-1000XM6. The headphones give a certain ‘80s vibe thanks to their cassette-like appearance, complete with a slim-looking head band and squircle shape. The left earcup appears to have two buttons on its side with a third on the top. There also seems to be a 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the images, which is great for those who want to travel with them or don’t want to use the battery.

The photos also reveal a collaboration with KEF. “Sound by KEF” is printed on the right earcup in Nothing’s dot matrix font, indicating that Nothing partnered with the British audio company to optimize sound quality. It’s unclear how big a difference KEF’s tuning will make on the headphones, but we’ll be testing this once we get our hands on a pair.

In addition, the Nothing Headphone 1 appear to come in two finishes: white and black. It’s possible there are more colorways to pick from, but these are the only two that were photographed and leaked.

Beyond the design, we don’t know much about the Nothing Headphone 1. However, we expect to get all the details on the headphones next week, as Nothing has previously confirmed it’ll reveal them with the flagship Nothing Phone 3 on July 1.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoopand Instagram @LegendaryScoop.