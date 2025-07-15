(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 A number of Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs have reportedly leaked

📐 A new report claims to detail the new size of the cover screen, the battery, and its cameras

💧 The report also claims that the phone will come with an IP68 certification, the first for any foldable

📅 Google is rumored to announce the Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 20

Google is taking on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 later this summer with its rumored Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and we’re getting a fresh glimpse at some of its potential specs thanks to a report from Android Headlines. According to the publication, the device will come with a slightly larger (and brighter) cover screen, a faster processor, a bigger battery, and the highest IP rating we’ve seen on a foldable yet.

Android Headlines says the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will go from having a 6.3-inch cover screen to a 6.4-inch panel. The publication doesn’t mention the folding screen changing, so we can assume it’ll use the same 8-inch panel as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The cover display will also get a boost in brightness to 3,000 nits, up from 2,700 nits.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly include Google’s new 3-nanometer Tensor G5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, marking the first time a Pixel Fold is offered in such a capacity. The battery is rumored to increase from 4,650mAh to 5,015mAh, which is notably larger than the 4,400mAh cell in the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The cameras will remain the same as last year, according to Android Headlines. That means the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will include a main 48MP camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide, a 10.8MP 5x telephoto, and two 10MP selfie cameras. If anything, it seems like Google could improve the post-processing algorithm to enhance the quality of photos and videos you take.

In addition, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly include an IP68 certification, which is the highest IP rating we’ve ever seen on a foldable. Previous reports have also suggested the device would get the increase in dust and water resistance, and with this latest corroboration, it seems even more likely.

Google is rumored to announce the Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 20 at an event in California. It’ll join a lineup consisting of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. We also expect to see a new Pixel Watch and - potentially - new Pixel Buds.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, Country Central, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.