(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Unpacked

📖 It’s positioned as a foldable version of Samsung’s Ultra series

👥 It has a lot of similarities to the Galaxy S25 Ultra as a result

👀 However, there are just as many differences that could drive you to choose one or the other

📝 Here’s a breakdown of both devices to help you decide which to buy

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is finally here. It’s one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2025 thanks to its slim form factor, advanced camera system, and larger displays. Leading up to its announcement, Samsung teased the device as having an “Ultra experience” that unfolds, hinting that it could be called the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra or something similar.

Instead, it seems like Samsung is saying it’s like using the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a foldable display. Between the specs and dimensions of the Z Fold 7, that makes a lot of sense. The devices have a lot of similarities, including their sizes and features, and after going hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it’s easier to see what Samsung means by an “Ultra experience.”

But there are also a fair number of differences; the phones wouldn’t have such radically different starting prices if they didn’t. So the question is: which one is right for you? Let’s break it down.

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7 if…

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📺 You want a big screen. The biggest advantage to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the fact it’s a foldable. There’s a decently-sized 6.5-inch AMOLED display on the front, but open it up and you’ll be greeted by a huge 8-inch AMOLED that gives you more room to do everything. From multitasking to watching movies to reading e-books, having such a large screen in your pocket really comes in handy.

📖 You want the versatility of a foldable. The form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also more versatile than the S25 Ultra. For example, you can prop it up and watch YouTube hands-free, or take photos with the rear camera in a special tripod mode. The FlexHinge is also stronger this year and can survive more opens and closes, so you can take advantage of its design more often than previous Galaxy Z devices.

📸 You want great cameras. For the first time ever, the Galaxy Z Fold has a great set of cameras. Samsung gave the main camera a huge upgrade, going from 50MP to a whopping 200MP sensor, the same one found on the S25 Ultra. The camera kicks out excellent photos no matter what time of day, while video quality is also top-tier. The 10MP 3x telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide cameras are nice additions for versatility. Meanwhile, Samsung finally ditched the under-display 4MP selfie camera on the Fold 6 for a hole-punch 10MP sensor, and it’s massively improved as a result. Overall, you won’t have any issues with the cameras on this phone.

📱 You’re ready to ditch regular phones. If you’ve been holding off from buying a folding phone until they feel less like science experiments, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the one you’ve been waiting for. Its ultra-thin design feels just like a normal phone when it’s closed, while the larger cover screen is wider than previous Galaxy Z Folds which helps emulate a traditional smartphone experience. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip deliver great performance, the camera quality is top-notch, and it’s a lot of fun using the huge folding screen. Plus, it’s the most durable Samsung foldable to date. The Fold 7 is the best Galaxy Fold yet, and it’s a great entry into the world of foldables for anyone ready to ditch regular phones.

Buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra if…

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✍️ You need an S Pen. Samsung got rid of S Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which came as a shock for many. As a result, the only phone you can get in Samsung’s 2025 lineup that works with a pen is the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not only is it compatible with it, it comes with a S Pen built into a silo at the bottom of the device. From note-taking to complex sketches, the S25 Ultra is the phone to buy for anyone who needs a stylus.

🔋 You want longer battery life. The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s battery life isn’t the best we’ve seen on the market, but it’s better than what you’ll get from the Z Fold 7. It comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery versus the Fold 7’s 4,400mAh cell, giving you all-day battery life with moderate use. It also charges faster at 45W versus 25W.

🔭 You like zooming in. While the cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are great, the S25 Ultra still has a more versatile system. It’s all thanks to the 50MP periscope telephoto camera on the back, which delivers 5x optical zoom for sharper zoom photos. In addition, the sensor enables Samsung’s Space Zoom feature, allowing you to punch in 100x to get insanely close to your subject. Granted, photo quality dips rapidly the farther you zoom in, but you have the option nonetheless, whereas the Fold 7 is stuck with 30x zoom.

💰 You want to save money. Samsung increased the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by $100 compared to the Fold 6, raising its starting price to a whopping $1,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299, saving you $700. It’s also regularly on sale which, depending on when you buy it, could translate to $1,000 in savings. While the thin form factor and folding design could make the high asking price worth it for some, anyone who doesn’t want to drop two grand on their next phone will likely find the S25 Ultra to be a better value.

Where to buy

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung: Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy S25 Ultra

(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Samsung: Galaxy S25 Ultra

Amazon: Galaxy S25 Ultra

