Apple has a busy few months lined up for 2025, and it seems like everything could peak in mid-September. The company is expected to announce the iPhone 17 during the week of September 8, with its launch event likely scheduled for September 9 or 10. The dates, which come courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, align with what The Shortcut previously predicted for the event.

Historically, the dates align with when Apple typically announces a new iPhone. It always waits until the week after Labor Day in the United States, which falls on the first Monday of September each year. Tuesday and Wednesday are more common days of the week for Apple keynotes to occur, with some exceptions here and there. With that, it seems like September 9 or 10 are the most likely dates for the new iPhones to debut.

Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 series will get a big shake-up compared to the iPhone 16 lineup. The regular iPhone 17 will reportedly get a larger 6.3-inch 120Hz display and a new chip, while the Plus series will be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air, complete with a ~5.5mm form factor and even larger 6.6-inch display. It’ll also only come with one camera, one speaker, and a smaller battery.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get a thicker design and a bigger battery, as well as a big visor at the top on the back for the camera system to live. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will get the same treatment, with some rumors even suggesting it could be called the “iPhone 17 Ultra.”

After the launch event, Apple could release the iPhone 17 lineup on September 19, if previous launch dates are any indication.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.