Apple is reportedly launching an updated Vision Pro 2 headset later this year, and it's rumoured to make two important changes.

According to Mark Gurman in Bloomberg, Apple is readying the first update to its Vision Pro headset since the original's launch in February 2024 – and due to release later this year.

The first major update relates to the headset’s internals. As per Gurman's report, Vision Pro 2 is set to come with a faster processor with "components that can better run artificial intelligence, according to people with knowledge of the matter."

Which processor it's going to be, though, is a matter of contention. Gurman thinks this 2025 refreshed Vision Pro 2 will have the M4 processor inside – the same as the latest Mac Mini, iPad and MacBook Air and Pro models – while analyst Ming Chi-Kuo thinks it'll be the future M5 chip.

Where they do agree is that both Gurman and Kuo (via 9To5Mac) expect the Vision Pro 2 to be a spec bump update with little else in the way of new features that's designed to modernize the hardware alongside a new release of Apple's visionOS 26 operating system later this year. The price is also not expected to move beyond the current $3,499 asking price.

Gurman's report also mentions that the Vision Pro 2 is set to have "a new strap to make it easier to wear the headset for long periods of time". It seems that Apple is willing to address one of the most prominent issues that users have had with the original Vision Pro, which was how ineffective its strap was, leading plenty of third-party options to pop up for extended use.

Looking further ahead, Apple is also reportedly preparing for a cheaper and lighter Vision Pro model in late 2027, according to separate reports from both Kuo and Gurman.

The device is set to address the main criticisms of the original Vision Pro, in that it weighed too much and cost too much. Apple is still deciding on what features to cut, according to Kuo, but moves like using a plastic casing and having fewer sensors may help cut costs.

